WhatsApp Private Message Summaries Feature Rolling Out Now

A new WhatsApp Private Message Summaries feature is rolling out now within the messaging platform that allows one to “privately and quickly summarize unread messages in a chat,” so they can get an idea of what is happening, before reading the details of the unread messages.

WhatsApp Private Message Summaries uses Private Processing technology, which allows Meta AI to generate a response without Meta or WhatsApp ever seeing the user’s messages or the private summaries. “No one else in the chat can see that you summarized unread messages either. This means your privacy is protected at all times,” said WhatsApp in a blog post.

Private Processing is an “optional capability that enables users to initiate a request to a confidential and secure environment and use AI for processing messages where no one — including Meta and WhatsApp — can access them.”

WhatsApp notes that Private Processing features like Message Summaries are optional and they are off by default. You can choose whether or not to use them, and can use Advanced Chat Privacy to select which chats can be shared for AI features.

Message Summaries is rolling out in the English language to people in the United States and the company hopes to bring it to other languages and countries later this year.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it will begin showing Ads in WhatsApp Status. Furthermore, it announced Channel Subscriptions and Promoted Channels. The aim behind introducing these features to the Updates tab was to “help admins, organizations, and businesses grow on WhatsApp.”

These new features will appear only on the Updates tab, away from your personal chats, the Messaging platform notes. This means if you only use WhatsApp to chat with friends and loved ones there is no change to your experience at all.