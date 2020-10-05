Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Flipkart Big Billion Days are coming back, starting from 16th October till 21st October, this sale will be providing some of the best offers on mobiles.

Flipkart is coming up with its Big Billion Days (BBD) as every year with some of the great offers on mobiles. The Big Billion Days on Flipkart will be starting from 16th October till 21st October. Here are the top offers which will be available on BBD!

Galaxy S20 Plus

Launched back in February 2020, the device will be now available at a price of Rs 49,999. The device is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 77,999, which means you will get a discount of Rs 28,000 during the Big Billion Days.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno GPU.

On the camera front, it has a quad-camera setup. The sensors include 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 sensor, 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW sensor, 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA wide-angle lens and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a Sony IMX375 sensor of 10-megapixel.

The phone runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, the phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou).

LG G8X

The LG G8X which is currently priced at Rs 54,990 will be available for just Rs 20,000 during the BBD which is one of the best offers available.

The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED Display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

The camera on the LG G8X ThinQ comprises of a 12MP primary unit (1/2.55" sensor, 1.4µm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens (1/2.8", 1.0µm, f/2.4, fixed focus) with 136-degree FoV. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size and 79-degree field of view.

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C. The device comes with 5G when purchased as the V50S ThinQ. Additional features include a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, 3.5mm headphone jack, Stereo speakers, MIL-STD 810G durability and IP68 dust and water resistance. The LG G8X ThinQ weighs in at 192 grams and measures 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.4mm.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Another flagship by Samsung available at a low price during BBD is the Galaxy Note 10 Plus which will be available for Rs 54,990, the original price for which is Rs 85,000.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus comes with a large 6.75-inch screen with 1440 x 3040 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC or an Exynos 9820 SoC. The device has four rear cameras, 12GB of RAM, UFS 3.0 flash storage, and a 4,500mAh battery along with a 45W charger.

It features Stereo speakers tuned by AKG with support for Dolby Atmos.

The device features a camera setup of a 16MP Ultra Wide lens with F2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view; a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel technology, 77-degree field-of-view, OIS and F1.5/F2.4 aperture; and a 12MP telephoto lens with F2.1 aperture and OIS. The Note10+ additionally features a VGA DepthVision Camera. The selfie camera is powered by a 10MP Dual Pixel wide-angle sensor with an 80-degree field-of-view and f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A50S

It seems like Samsung is the major brand which is receiving discounts during BBD for its smartphones. The Galaxy A50S which is currently available for Rs 18,570 will be available for Rs 13,999 after 16th October till 21st October.

Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU. It comes with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage both of which can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card.

For the imaging department, Galaxy A50s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy A50s runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system out-of-the-box and it is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Oppo Reno2 F

The Oppo Reno2 F which is currently available for Rs 18,990 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 16,990 during the BBD.

Thr Oppo Reno 2F features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back panel. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Oppo Reno 2F is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP rising camera.

The phone is equipped with a 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it has GPS, GLONASS, WiFi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE and more. The Oppo Reno 2F measures 161.8 x 75.8 x 8.67mm.