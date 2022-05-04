Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched in India with AMOLED displays, triple cameras

Vivo has launched two new smartphones in India under its T series, including the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and the Vivo T1 44W. Both the smartphones have AMOLED panel on the front and triple rear cameras. The Vivo T1 44W, as the name suggests, supports 44W fast charging while the Vivo T1 Pro 5G supports 66W fast charging.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes in two colours in India – Turbo Black, Turbo Cyan and while T1 44W comes in three colours – Midnight Galaxy, Starry Sky and Ice Dawn. Vivo T1 Pro 5G starts at Rs 23,999 for 6GB + 128 GB, Rs 24,999 for 8GB + 128 GB while T1 44W will be available at Rs 14,499 for 4 GB + 128 GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB and Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128 GB variant.

T1 Pro 5G will be available for pre-booking from 5th May and will go on first sale starting 7th May at midnight, whereas T1 44W will go on sale from 8th May 2022 at noon onwards. In addition, consumers can avail of additional benefits of Rs 2500 on the purchase of T1 Pro 5G and benefits of Rs 1500 on T1 44W using (ICICI/SBI/IDFC First Bank/OneCard) till 31st May 2022. The smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart.com, Vivo India e-store, along with partner retail stores across India.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G Specifications

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is loaded with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support as well. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor and up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel. There is a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel 116-degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Furthermore, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.5 aperture for selfies.

Read More: Vivo Y55 4G launched with Snapdragon 680, triple cameras

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is loaded with a 4700mAh battery with 66W fast charging. Moreover, it sports an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support for security. It runs on Android 12 with FunTouchOS 12. The connectivity front supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, and a USB Type-C.

Vivo T1 44W Specifications

The Vivo T1 44W sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the Vivo T1 44W is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. In addition, it has a 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers 44W FlashCharge support. It runs on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 and has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.