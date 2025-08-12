Vivo V60 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Vivo V60 5G has been announced in India with a Snapdragon Chipset under the hood, along with a set of triple rear cameras which includes a telephoto sensor paired with Zeiss optics. The device is also IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. Here’s everything else to know about the handset.

Vivo V60 5G: Price, Availability

The vivo V60 is priced at Rs 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 38,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, Rs 40,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version, and Rs 45,999 for the top-end 16GB + 512GB trim.

It can be bought in Moonlit Blue, Auspicious Gold, and Mist Gray colour options from Flipkart, Vivo’s own online store, Amazon India, and other retail stores from August 19. The pre-booking for the device is now live, and buyers can also avail offers like a 10% upgrade bonus or up to a 10% instant bank discount with select bank cards, and also buy at Vivo TWS 3e at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 along with the V60 5G.

Vivo V60 5G: Specifications

Vivo V60 5G will sport a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, P3 wide colour gamut, and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. The phone is also IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.88 Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP f/2.0 Zeiss ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 Zeiss super telephoto sensor supporting up to 3X Optical Zoom and OIS. On the front, a 50MP f/2.2 Zeiss Autofocus camera is present for selfies and 4K video recording. AI features include AI Four Season Portrait and AI Best Group Portrait.

It will be backed by a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast wired charging. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and 5G. The device runs on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 software.