Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Launched in India

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition in India. The rugged tablet was announced globally back in January 2024 and has now made its way to India with an octa-core chip, two RAM & storage variant, and much more. Here’s everything to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition:

Price, Availability

The Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition will be open for bookings from today, August 18, 2025. The 6GB + 128GB version costs Rs 49,999 while the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 56,999. The Enterprise Edition also includes a 36-month warranty (12-months on battery). Extended Warranty and ADLD plans shall be available soon.

Additionally, the tab offers a 12-month complimentary subscription to Knox Suite Enterprise Security Platform worth Rs 4515. Inbox contents include device with battery, S Pen, rugged back cover, and data cable

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 features an 8-inch WUXGA TFT display with up to 120Hz Refresh Rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on a 5nm octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD card support.

The tablet has a 13MP shooter with an f/1.9 Aperture and LED flash on the rear along with a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the front. It is backed up by a 5,050mAh user replaceable battery with 15W Fast charging that supports both the USB Type-C port and POGO pins for charging.

In addition, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 can run without a battery in No Battery Mode. This lets workers use the device non-stop at kiosks or in vehicles, preserving battery health in hot environments. Furthermore, it comes preloaded with Android 15, with OS upgrade support for 7 years (upto version 21).

For security, users get a fingerprint scanner, Face unlock, and Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault. Additional features include an in-box S-Pen, IP68 water and dust resistant (for both S-Pen and tablet) and MIL-STD-810H military standard rating. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM (nano + eSIM), 5G, WiFi 6 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou, 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C 2.0 port.