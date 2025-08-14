Poco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India: All Details

Poco M7 Plus 5G has been announced in India with a Snapdragon Chipset and a 144Hz LCD display. The device also has a huge 7000mAh battery and is claimed to be the slimmest smartphone in its segment with a battery that big. Here’s all the other information you’d want to know about the device.

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Price, Availability

The POCO M7 Plus 5G comes in Chrome Silver, Aqua Blue, and Carbon Black colours and is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. It will be available from Flipkart starting August 19. Launch offers include a Rs 1,000 discount with HDFC, ICICI and SBI cards or Rs 1,000 additional discount on exchange. The company will offer a 3-month no-cost EMI as well.

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Specifications

The Poco M7 Plus 5G sports a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 374 ppi, up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 288Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 850 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB through a hybrid slot. The handset runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box and will receive 2 major Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

There is a 7000mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support and 18W reverse wired charging. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 Aperture and an AI secondary lens. For selfies, an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing camera is included.

Additionally, connectivity options include support for Bluetooth v5.1, Dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, a USB-C port. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, an IR blaster, a single speaker, and is IP64 rated.