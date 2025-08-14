HomeNewsPoco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India: All Details

Poco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India: All Details

Poco M7 Plus 5G has been announced in India and here’s everything the budget handset from Poco has to offer.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Poco M7 Plus 5G launched

Poco M7 Plus 5G has been announced in India with a Snapdragon and a 144Hz LCD display. The device also has a huge 7000mAh battery and is claimed to be the slimmest smartphone in its segment with a battery that big. Here’s all the other information you’d want to know about the device.

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Price, Availability

The POCO M7 Plus 5G comes in Silver, Aqua Blue, and Carbon Black colours and is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. It will be available from Flipkart starting August 19. Launch offers include a Rs 1,000 discount with HDFC, ICICI and SBI cards or Rs 1,000 additional discount on exchange. The company will offer a 3-month no-cost as well.

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Specifications

The Poco M7 Plus 5G sports a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 374 ppi, up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 288Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 850 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB through a hybrid slot. The handset runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box and will receive 2 major Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches. 

There is a 7000mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support and 18W reverse wired charging. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 Aperture and an AI secondary lens. For selfies, an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing camera is included.

Additionally, connectivity options include support for Bluetooth v5.1, Dual 5G, 5, GPS, a USB-C port. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, an IR blaster, a single speaker, and is IP64 rated.

Poco M7 Plus 5G

Poco M7 Plus 5G
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 6s Gen 3
  • RAM (GB)6, 8
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.9-inch, 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + AI Lens
  • Battery7000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.