Best offers on Apple iPhone in India

iPhone has been the go-to choice for many and Apple’s strategy of bringing down the prices of its earlier iPhone models has been proven profitable for the company. Now, not only the older models, but the newer models such as the iPhone 13 are also having some great offers across the country. Here’s our list of offers available with the Apple iPhones.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 was launched late last year and its price in India starts from Rs 79,900 as per the official listing, but various online sellers have special deals and offers that

bring the effective price drastically down.

The device can be yours for as low as Rs 53,900 for the base 128GB model. This is because Flipkart is running an offer where you get a Rs 5,000 instant discount when using an HDFC Bank card for purchase. Moreover, it is also providing a value of up to Rs 16,000 if you exchange your old phone for the iPhone 13. This brings down the effective price to Rs 53,900. It isn’t known till when you can avail these offers. Our suggestion? Hurry up!

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is nearly two years old at this point. However, an iPhone ages well as we all know. So if you are interested in buying the iPhone 12, Apple iStore India, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales have all introduced massive discounts on the device.

The iPhone 12 64GB can be bought at as low as Rs 38,900 from Apple India iStore website. The store is offering a Rs 5,000 instant discount on the MRP which is Rs 65,900. Furthermore, you can get an exchange value of up to Rs 18,000 of your older iPhone. For example, the store will take back your 64GB iPhone XR for Rs 18,000 in Good condition.

iPhone 13 Mini

Apple has its own E-store in India where it doesn’t run many offers but does provide a good trade-in value for your older iPhones. As a result, the iPhone 13 Mini can be bought for as low as Rs 50,900. The MRP of the device is Rs 69,900 for the 128GB base model and if you exchange your iPhone 11 64GB with good condition, you can get a trade-in value of Rs 19,000 which is again very decent.

Apple says that you can get up to Rs 46,900 off when you exchange your old iPhone. The trade-in value will depend on the condition, year, and configuration of your trade-in device. Moreover, if you buy from the iStore website, you can get an even better value for your device (depending on the model, condition & configuration). The iStore website is providing the iPhone 13 Mini for Rs 46,900 after exchange of your old iPhone XR 64GB in good condition, and also a Rs 5,000 instant discount.