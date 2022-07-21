Google Pixel 6a Price, offers in India

After two years, Google has launched a new smartphone – Pixel 6a, in India. It was announced at the Google IO 2022. The last pixel mobile launched in India was Pixel 4a in 2020.

The new Google Pixel 6a’s highlight is the Tensor processor, an in-house processor from Google. However, it will compete with Nothing Phone (1) and the OnePlus 10R.

Google Pixel 6a Price and availability

Google Pixel 6a is priced at Rs 43,999 and is available for pre-order on Flipkart. Google has said that the delivery will start on July 28.

The Google Pixel 6a comes in India with a single RAM and storage ( 6GB +128GB) combination. In addition, it will be available in two colours Charcoal Black and Chalk White.

Google Pixel 6a Offers

Pixel 6a, Like Pixel 4a, will be sold via Flipkart

Axis Bank card users can avail of a Rs 4,000 instant discount while buying Pixel 6a.

Consumers can buy a Nest Hub Gen2, FitBit Inspire 2 or Pixel Buds A Series along with Pixel 6a for a discounted price of Rs 4,500 and Rs 6,000 off on the exchange of any Pixel devices

New Pixel 6a buyers will also get a free three-month YouTube Premium and Google One trial.

Pixel 6a Features

The Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s Tensor chip coupled with Titan M2 security co-processor, which also powers Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. In addition, it has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, standard 60Hz screen refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

6a comes only in a single variant -6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. it has a dual-camera setup on the rear, a 12.2MP primary camera with ƒ/1.7 aperture and a 12MP ƒ/2.2 ultrawide camera. The camera support OIS and EIS. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

If we talk about the battery, it has a 4,410mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. Unfortunately, the box won’t come with the charging adapter, a trend fast catching up with many smartphone brands.

Pixel 6a will run on Android 12 and get three major Android updates and five years of security updates.

Other features include 4K 60fps video recording support, under-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), 6E with MIMO, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, 8.9mm thickness and 178 grams weight.