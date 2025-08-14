Poco C85 Design & Specifications Leaked in Detail

HomeNewsPoco C85 Design & Specifications Leaked in Detail

Poco C85 design and specifications were leaked recently and here’s everything the device may have to offer.

By Abhishek Malhotra
A new leak has shown the Poco C85 design as well as detailed its specifications. The device has lately been appearing on certification websites suggesting it will soon launch in UAE, Thailand, Indonesia, and the US. An India launch hasn’t been confirmed as of now.

According to an Xpertpick report, the device will be available in three colours, including Lavender, Blue, and Black. There will be a square camera module on the back with the Poco branding at the bottom. At the front, there will be waterdrop notch for the front camera and thick bezels along with an even thicker chin. The phone measures 173.16 x 81.07 x 8.2mm and weighs 211 grams.

As per the leak, the Poco C85 features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD panel with 1600 x 720 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 810 nits of peak brightness. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra SoC along with a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. You’ll get LPDDR4x and eMMC 5.1 storage and HyperOS 2.0 based on 15 on the software side.

For optics, it has a 50-megapixel main camera accompanied by a secondary lens on the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. Furthermore, the device will be IP64 rated for dust and water resistance. Connectivity features will likely include 5GHz Wi-Fi, dual cards, and a USB-C port.

Meanwhile, the company launched the Poco M7 Plus 5G in India this week, which sports a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 374 ppi, up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 288Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 850 nits peak brightness. It has a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 under the hood.

