HomeNewsInfinix Hot 60i 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Infinix Hot 60i 5G has been announced in India with a MediaTek processor, single rear camera, 18W charging, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Infinix hot 60i 5G launched

Infinix Hot 60i 5G has been announced in India as a new budget smartphone that’s priced under Rs 10,000. It employs a MediaTek Dimensity under the hood, paired with a single rear camera and a 6000mAh battery. Here’s everything else to know about the new Infinix phone.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 9,299 for the sole 4GB + 128GB trim, the device will be available for sale starting 21st August on Flipkart, Infinix’s website, and retail stores near you. One can avail a bank discount of Rs 300 on the handset. It is available in Shadow Blue, Sleek Black, Monsoon Green, and Plum Red shades.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Specifications

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G sports a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an HD+ (720 × 1600 pixels) resolution, 670 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 83% NTSC coverage, and a waterdrop notch.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. It sports 4GB of LPDDR4x and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with Android 15 based on XOS 15.1.

Read More: Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G sports a single rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP f/1.6 primary shooter with an LED flash. There is a 5MP f/2.0 front shooter for selfies and video calls.

It further packs a 6000mAh battery unit and 18W charging support and 10W reverse wired charging. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP64 rated and gets a single speaker.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G

Infinix Hot 60i 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 6400
  • RAM (GB)4
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.75-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera5MP
  • Primary Camera50MP
  • Battery6000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.