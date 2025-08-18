Infinix Hot 60i 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Infinix Hot 60i 5G has been announced in India as a new budget smartphone that’s priced under Rs 10,000. It employs a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood, paired with a single rear camera and a 6000mAh battery. Here’s everything else to know about the new Infinix phone.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 9,299 for the sole 4GB + 128GB trim, the device will be available for sale starting 21st August on Flipkart, Infinix’s website, and retail stores near you. One can avail a bank discount of Rs 300 on the handset. It is available in Shadow Blue, Sleek Black, Monsoon Green, and Plum Red shades.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Specifications

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G sports a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an HD+ (720 × 1600 pixels) resolution, 670 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 83% NTSC coverage, and a waterdrop notch.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. It sports 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with Android 15 based on XOS 15.1.

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G sports a single rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP f/1.6 primary shooter with an LED flash. There is a 5MP f/2.0 front shooter for selfies and video calls.

It further packs a 6000mAh battery unit and 18W charging support and 10W reverse wired charging. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP64 rated and gets a single speaker.