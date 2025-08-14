Tecno Spark Go 5G Launched in India: Things to Know

Tecno Spark Go 5G has been launched in India with a claim that it is the lightest smartphone in the country that packs a 6000mAh battery. The device has a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset paired with a single rear camera, fast charging, and more. Here’s everything to know about it.

Tecno Spark Go 5G: Price, Availability

The Tecno Spark Go 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB model. It comes in Turquoise Green, Sky Blue, and Ink Black colours and will be available from Flipkart starting August 21.

Tecno Spark Go 5G: Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 5G sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC. The device has a 128GB of in-built eMMC 5.1 storage which is expandable and 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with additional Virtual RAM support.

For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a single rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel sensor paired with a dual-LED flash. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options include Dual 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additional features include a single speaker, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and an IP64 rated body. The device runs on HiOS 15 based on Android 15.