Ola Announces Ola S1 Pro+, Ola S1 Pro Sport 5.2kWh Scooters, Roadster X+ Bike, and More

Ola Electric, one of India’s Energy and EV company, has announced the launch of Ola S1 Pro+, Ola S1 Pro Sport 5.2kWh and Ola Roadster X+ 9.1kWh with 4680 Bharat Cell, and also released its AI-powered MoveOS 6 for its electric scooters. It also showcased its Ferrite Motor that is eliminating the import of magnets with heavy rare earth (HRE) and shared details on its Gen 4 platform that will power the company’s next generation of vehicles across 2W, 3W, and 4W.

Ola Ferrite Motor

At its event, the company announced its in-house made motor with ferrite magnets, thereby eliminating the imports of magnets with heavy rare earth (HRE), while strengthening and diversifying its supply chain.

Ola S1 Pro Sport, Ola S1 Pro+ with 5.2kWh Batteries

The Ola S1 Pro Sport features gas-charged rear suspension and retuned front forks. The scooter also features 14 inch wheels with wider profile tyres for improved rideability, comfort, and confidence, while the Traction control with Rain, Urban, and Track modes oﬀer enhanced grip in all conditions.

Adding to the sporty nature of the S1 Pro Sport, the scooter also gets carbon fibre detailing and carbon fibre front mudguard and rear grab handles, which not only bring down the weight, but also aid in directing and streamlining the air flow, thereby improving aerodynamics, and increasing downforce.

This is also helped by the aero wings and a sculpted windscreen. Further, the S1 Pro Sport gets a redesigned seat, with a kick-back for the rider, and an elevated pillion seat giving the scooter a more sportier look. Working in tandem with MoveOS 6, the scooter features ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning. The front camera allows users to record their rides and also use the footage for live vlogging their journey.

The S1 Pro Sport features a powerful 16 kW motor paired with 5.2kWh powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell. It delivers an impressive IDC range of up to 320 km on a single charge, and can hit a top speed of 152 kmph. Acceleration of 0-40 kmph achieved in just 2.0 seconds. The S1 Pro Sport starts at an introductory price of Rs 1,49,999, with deliveries starting in January 2026.

In addition to the S1 Pro Sport, the company also showcased the Ola S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh with 4680 Bharat Cell. The S1 Pro+ features a motor with peak power of 13kW, an IDC range of up to 320km, and a top speed of 141 kmph. The Pro+ can hit 0-40 kmph in just 2.1 seconds. The scooter has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,69,999 under the Sankalp Freedom oﬀer. Customers can get an additional Rs 10,000 oﬀ until 17th August under the Special oﬀer. Deliveries for the scooter will start this Navratri.

Roadster X+ 9.1kWh

The Roadster X+ 9.1kWh with 4680 Bharat Cell was also showcased. The motorcycle features an 11kW motor paired with a 9.1kWh battery with 4680 Bharat Cell, delivering an impressive IDC range of up to 501 km on a single charge and a top speed of 125 kmph, and achieves 0-40 kmph in just 2.7 seconds. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1,89,999 under the Freedom offer. Customers can get an additional Rs 10,000 off until 17th August under the Sankalp Special offer. Deliveries will start this Navratri.

MoveOS 6

The latest version of Ola’s operating system, MoveOS 6, integrates AI features into the scooter, such as the fully indigenous ride coach, assistant, and guardian. Designed and trained in India, Al powered MoveS 6 provides personalised coaching to improve rider efficiency and battery health, while delivering advanced safety through an in-house developed ADAS suite that includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and terrain-specific ABS and traction controls.

MoveOS 6 also makes premium EV technology more inclusive by offering a multilingual interface in 11 Indian languages, ensuring riders across the country can access its advanced features.

For personalisation, Mood Imagine+ allows riders to create unique riding moods such as Kerala Monsoon or Rann of Kutch under a galaxy sky. MoveOS 6 will become available starting early 2026.

Gen 4 Platform

At Sankalp 2025, the company also showcased its Gen 4 platform on which all of its upcoming products will be based. Over Gen 1 the Gen 4 platform delivers 76% increase in peak power, 25% reduction in weight, 15% increase in energy efficiency, and 41% reduction in cost. The Gen 4 platform would also support future Bharat Cell form factors such as 4680, 46100, and 46120, and would be powered by IPM (Internal permanent magnet), FeSynRM (Ferrite Magnet Motors) and Magnetless motors. It would be Al-powered and MoveOS enabled. The company further shared that the modular Gen 4 platform would also have the capability to be scaled to accommodate 3W, 4W, drones, and humanoids.