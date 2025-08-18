Honor X7c 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Honor X7c 5G has been launched in India with a Snapdragon chipset, paired with a 5200mAn battery with 35W fast wired charging. The device runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 out of the box. Here’s everything else to know about the newly announced Honor smartphone in the country.

Honor X7c 5G: Price, Availability

The Honor X7c 5G goes on sale from August 20th, 2025 exclusively on Amazon.in at Rs 14,999. For a limited time, likely till August 22, the price of the device will remain Rs 14,999 post which it will increase. The company hasn’t revealed the original pricing as of now. It comes in Forest Green and Moonlight White shades.

Honor X7c 5G: Specifications

The Honor X7c 5G gets a 6.8-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ TFT LCD 120Hz display with a 389 ppi and 850 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

For optics, there’s a dual-camera system on the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor paired with a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 5MP front-facing sensor with f/2.2 Aperture for selfies.

Read More: Honor X70 5G Debuts with an 8300mAh Battery

It packs a 5200mAh battery with 35W fast wired charging support. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP64 rated build, and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging.