Smartphones Launching in July 2024: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and More

The month of June is about to come to an end and it saw launches like that of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Xiaomi 14 CIVI, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite and more. As July 2024 dawns upon us, we already have a few confirmed smartphones that will be launched next month, and it seems like the month will belong to the foldables this time around. Here’s a list of all the smartphones that are either confirmed to launch in July 2024 or are expected to.
1Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (India, Global Launch)
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the foldable smartphones set to arrive in July 2024. Leaked renders of the device suggest that Samsung is giving its Fold device the much needed redesign to align itself with the competition which is currently offering a better and more comfortable to hold form factor with their respective foldables.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could sport a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2160 x 1856 pixels resolution, 374 ppi and 120Hz adaptive Refresh Rate that can go down till 1Hz. The display on the outside is a 6.3-inch HD+ Dyanmic AMOLED 2X panel. It has 2376 x 968 pixels resolution, 402 ppi and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate same as the inner panel, but it can go down till 48Hz.
The phone packs a 4400mAh dual battery cell with support for 25W wired charging, and fast wireless charging 2.0. Reverse wireless charging support is also present. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip powers the smartphone along with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It runs on Android 14 based One UI 6.1.1 that will get 7 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of monthly security updates.
For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and lastly, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 Aperture for 3X optical zoom.
There are two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display will is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security while the device is IPX8 rated also.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch Date (Confirmed)
Samsung recently confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is set for July 10.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price (Expected)
As per a recent report, the foldable phone will be priced at $1,899.99 (approx Rs 1,58,000) for the base 256GB storage variant in the US. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants are tipped to have a price tag of $2,019.99 (approx Rs 1,68,000) and $2,259.99 (approx Rs 1,78,000), respectively.
2Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (India, Global Launch)
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will also make its debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. As per leaked renders, Galaxy Z Flip 6 will carry forward the same design of the cover screen as the Flip 5, which is shaped like a PC Folder icon.
The cameras will be in the same position as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 while the buttons and port placement remain ideological too. However, the only major change would be the flattening of the frame, which will align with the Galaxy S24 and S24+ design, which also have an identical frame.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a 3.4-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 306 ppi and a Resolution of 748 x 720 pixels. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive Refresh Rate ranging from 1Hz up till 120Hz.
This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it gets a 10-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing sensor.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs a 4000mAh battery. It charges at 25W speeds with a wired charger, and supports fast wireless charging 2.0 along with reverse wireless charging as well.
Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 6 runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and will get 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with stereo speakers for audio. The device is IPX8 rated also.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Launch Date (Confirmed)
Both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Z Fold 6 foldable smartphones will be arriving on July 10.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price (Expected)
According to reports, the foldable phone is said to carry a price tag of EUR 1,339.99 (approx Rs 1,20,000) for the 256GB variant while the 512GB model could cost EUR 1,466.99 (approx Rs 1,31,300).
3Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (India Launch)
Motorola’s Razr 50 Ultra will be the third product in the list of foldable smartphones set to launch in July 2024.
The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra sports a 4.0-inch external cover display which is a pOLED LTPO screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 2400 nits peak brightness, 1272 x 1080 pixels Resolution with 417 ppi and Glass Victus protection. Then there is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4000mAh battery with 45W TurboPower Fast charging, 15W wireless charging support and 5W reverse wired charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto camera. There’s a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the Razr 50 Ultra runs on Android 14 with MyUX on top and packs Google Gemini integration with other moto AIfeatures. The device is also IPX8 rated.
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will launch in India on July 4, as confirmed by the brand itself.
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price (Expected)
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is priced at CNY 5699 yuan (approx Rs 65,470) for the 12GB + 256GB model and CNY 6199 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB model (approx Rs 71,220 approx) in China. In India, however, the device could cost close to Rs 1 lakhs, taking into consideration the price of last year’s Razr 40 Ultra.
4CMF Phone 1 (India, Global Launch)
CMF Phone 1 is the Nothing sub-brand’s first smartphone. It is confirmed to debut in July 2024. The device could come in Blue, Black, and Orange shades. It could further have a removable back cover for customisation along with a round dial at the bottom-right corner that may be used to control certain functions of the handset.
The CMF Phone 1 will pack a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. While the bezels are tipped to be uniform on all sides, they may be thicker than that of Phone (2a). The device will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. It is said to be available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, both expected to be UFS 2.2. Storage expansion via a microSD card will also be supported.
The smartphone could run on NothingOS 2.6.0. However, what it won’t get is the glyph interface, as seen on Nothing smartphones. In terms of optics, the handset is rumoured to feature a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, while it may have a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The CMF Phone 1 may house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
CMF Phone 1 Launch Date (Confirmed)
CMF has confirmed that its smartphone will be launching globally and in India on July 8.
CMF Phone 1 Price (Expected)
The CMF Phone 1 has a box price of Rs 19,999 as per leaks, which means the actual price would be less than that, at around Rs 18,000. It could be sold at Rs 17,000 with discounts.
5iQOO Z9 Lite 5G (India Launch)
The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is also one of the smartphones tipped to launch in July 2024. The device is said to be a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite 5G.
The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is expected to sport a 6.56-inch LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.
At the rear, it could get a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor with a 2MP bokeh sensor. There may be an 8MP selfie sensor. The device could be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It could be also IP64 rated and have a side-facing fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launch Date (Expected)
The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G will make a debut in India around mid-July, according to a report that surfaced online recently.
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Price (Expected)
The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is expected to start from Rs 11,999 in India and the Z9 Lite 5G from iQOO may be priced identically to Vivo’s handset.
6Redmi 13 5G (India Launch)
The Redmi 13 5G is confirmed to launch in India in July 2024 and is expected to belong to the budget segment of smartphones.
As per the photos shared via Redmi’s own microsite, the Redmi 13 5G can be seen having a flat display with thick bezels and a centred hole-punch for the front camera. The right spine of the handset will have the volume rocker and the power button. The top EDGE can be seen housing a 3.5mm audio jack. The rear of the device will have two cameras.
The Redmi 13 5G is claimed to sport the largest display among all the 5G handsets in its price segment. The phone is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and will run on Android 14-based HyperOS. It is also confirmed to be backed by a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
Redmi 13 5G Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Redmi 13 5G will launch in India on July 9, as per Redmi’s post on X and the microsite it has created.
Redmi 13 5G Price (Expected)
The Redmi 13 5G price in India hasn’t been leaked so far but given that Redmi 12 5G began at Rs 11,999 in the country, it is possible the Redmi 13 5G may also be priced along similar lines.