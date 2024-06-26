Smartphones Launching in July 2024: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and More

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the foldable smartphones set to arrive in July 2024. Leaked renders of the device suggest that Samsung is giving its Fold device the much needed redesign to align itself with the competition which is currently offering a better and more comfortable to hold form factor with their respective foldables.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could sport a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2160 x 1856 pixels resolution, 374 ppi and 120Hz adaptive Refresh Rate that can go down till 1Hz. The display on the outside is a 6.3-inch HD+ Dyanmic AMOLED 2X panel. It has 2376 x 968 pixels resolution, 402 ppi and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate same as the inner panel, but it can go down till 48Hz.

The phone packs a 4400mAh dual battery cell with support for 25W wired charging, and fast wireless charging 2.0. Reverse wireless charging support is also present. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip powers the smartphone along with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It runs on Android 14 based One UI 6.1.1 that will get 7 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of monthly security updates.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and lastly, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 Aperture for 3X optical zoom.

There are two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display will is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security while the device is IPX8 rated also.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch Date (Confirmed)

Samsung recently confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is set for July 10.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price (Expected)

As per a recent report, the foldable phone will be priced at $1,899.99 (approx Rs 1,58,000) for the base 256GB storage variant in the US. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants are tipped to have a price tag of $2,019.99 (approx Rs 1,68,000) and $2,259.99 (approx Rs 1,78,000), respectively.