The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution, 374 ppi and 120Hz adaptive Refresh Rate that can go down till 1Hz. The display on the outside is a 6.2-inch HD+ Dyanmic AMOLED 2X panel. It has 2316 x 904 pixels resolution, 402 ppi and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate same as the inner panel, but it can go down till 48Hz.

The phone packs a 4600mAh dual battery cell with support for 25W wired charging, and fast wireless charging 2.0. Reverse wireless charging support is also present. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip powers the smartphone along with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It runs on Android 14 based One UI 6.1.1 that will get 7 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of monthly security updates.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and lastly, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 Aperture for 3X optical zoom.

There are two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display will is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security while the device is IPX8 rated also.