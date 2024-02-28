  1. Home
Brand: Samsung
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM (GB) 12
  • Storage (GB) 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 7.6-inches main, 6.2-inch cover
  • Front Camera 10MP, 4MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 12MP + 10MP
  • Battery 4600mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution, 374 ppi and 120Hz adaptive that can go down till 1Hz. The display on the outside is a 6.2-inch Dyanmic AMOLED 2X panel. It has 2316 x 904 pixels resolution, 402 ppi and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate same as the inner panel, but it can go down till 48Hz.

The phone packs a 4600mAh dual battery cell with support for 25W wired charging, and fast wireless charging 2.0. Reverse wireless charging support is also present. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip powers the smartphone along with 12GB of and up to 1TB of storage. It runs on 14 based One UI 6.1.1 that will get 7 years of upgrades and 7 years of monthly security updates.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and lastly, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 for 3X optical zoom.

There are two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display will is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, and a USB port. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security while the device is IPX8 rated also.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 12GB/1TB
Colour Options Phantom Black, Cream, Icy Blue, Platinum

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Device Back Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 7.6-inches main, 6.2-inches cover
Screen Type Super AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2176 x 1812 pixels, 2316 x 904 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 374, 402

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
Phone RAM 12 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot N/A

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Software

OS & UI Android 14, OneUI 6.1.1

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS + 12MP ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor, 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) + 10MP f/2.45 telephoto sensor, OIS
Front Camera Module Dual
Front Camera Specs 10MP f/2.2 cover camera + 4MP f/1.8 under display camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4600
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 25W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 15W
Reverse Charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IPX8

