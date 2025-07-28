Smartphones Launching in August 2025: Google Pixel 10 Series, Vivo V60 5G, and More

Google is readying the Pixel 10 series for an official global reveal in August 2025, and leaks have already revealed key details about what to expect. The lineup will include the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, along with the 10 Pro XL and the 10 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, QHD+ resolution, and peak brightness reaching up to 3000 nits. Google may also introduce thinner bezels and a symmetrical design for a cleaner look.

Under the hood, the phones will likely be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset, which is rumoured to be fabricated using TSMC’s 3nm process — a shift from Samsung’s foundry used in previous generations. Paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage, performance and efficiency should see notable improvements.

Read More: Google Officially Reveals Pixel 10 Design, India Launch Confirmed for August 21

Camera-wise, the Pixel 10 Pro may pack a triple rear setup including a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 64MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto unit. Google is expected to further enhance AI-assisted photography with improved Night Sight and Super Res Zoom.

Other features may include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C 3.2 port, stereo speakers, IP68 water resistance, and support for both fast wired and wireless charging. Android 16 will come pre-installed with 7 years of software support promised.

Google Pixel 10 Series: Launch Date (Confirmed)

The Pixel 10 series is confirmed to launch on August 20 globally, with India launch on August 21.

Google Pixel 10 Series: Expected Price

The Pixel 10 Pro could be priced around Rs 1,10,000 in India, while the standard Pixel 10 may start around Rs 70,000, keeping in line with Google’s past pricing trends. The Fold could go upwards of Rs 1,70,000 while Pixel 10 Pro XL may cost around Rs 1,30,000.