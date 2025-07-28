Smartphones Launching in August 2025: Google Pixel 10 Series, Vivo V60 5G, and More

August 2025 is expected to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts. While July saw the debut of Samsung’s foldables and Nothing’s latest flagship, August will carry the momentum forward with brands like Google, Vivo, and Oppo gearing up to showcase their new offerings. Here’s a complete roundup of smartphones launching in August 2025 — both confirmed and expected.
1Google Pixel 10 Series (Global & India Launch)
Google is readying the Pixel 10 series for an official global reveal in August 2025, and leaks have already revealed key details about what to expect. The lineup will include the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, along with the 10 Pro XL and the 10 Pro Fold.
The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, QHD+ resolution, and peak brightness reaching up to 3000 nits. Google may also introduce thinner bezels and a symmetrical design for a cleaner look.
Under the hood, the phones will likely be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset, which is rumoured to be fabricated using TSMC’s 3nm process — a shift from Samsung’s foundry used in previous generations. Paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage, performance and efficiency should see notable improvements.
Read More: Google Officially Reveals Pixel 10 Design, India Launch Confirmed for August 21
Camera-wise, the Pixel 10 Pro may pack a triple rear setup including a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 64MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto unit. Google is expected to further enhance AI-assisted photography with improved Night Sight and Super Res Zoom.
Other features may include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C 3.2 port, stereo speakers, IP68 water resistance, and support for both fast wired and wireless charging. Android 16 will come pre-installed with 7 years of software support promised.
Google Pixel 10 Series: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Pixel 10 series is confirmed to launch on August 20 globally, with India launch on August 21.
Google Pixel 10 Series: Expected Price
The Pixel 10 Pro could be priced around Rs 1,10,000 in India, while the standard Pixel 10 may start around Rs 70,000, keeping in line with Google’s past pricing trends. The Fold could go upwards of Rs 1,70,000 while Pixel 10 Pro XL may cost around Rs 1,30,000.
2Vivo V60 5G (India Launch)
Vivo is gearing up to launch the V60 5G in India this August, positioned as a stylish and camera-centric upper mid-range device. The phone is expected to follow up on the Vivo V50 with upgrades in design, imaging, and performance.
The Vivo V60 5G will sport a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED Display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1300 nits. It will be available in Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold colour options. The phone will also be IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.
The leaks say that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, paired with the smartphone will be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Storage variants could include 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and a flagship-tier 16GB RAM model.
For optics, one can expect a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor supporting up to 3X optical zoom. On the front, a 50MP Autofocus camera will be present for selfies and 4K video recording. AI features will include AI Four Season Portrait and AI Best Group Portrait.
It will be backed by a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast wired charging and reverse charging support. Additional features will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, IR blaster, dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and support for multiple 5G bands including NavIC and GLONASS. The device was earlier rumoured to run on OriginOS-based UI instead of FunTouch OS.
Vivo V60 5G: Launch Date (Expected)
Vivo is expected to unveil the V60 5G in India on August 16, 2025. An exact date hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.
Vivo V60 5G: Expected Price
The Vivo V60 5G is likely to bear a price tag of Rs 36,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB model. This means that the top-end 16GB model may have a price tag above Rs 40,000.
3Oppo K13 Turbo Series (India Launch)
After its successful debut in China, Oppo is all set to launch the K13 Turbo series in India this August. Aimed at budget-conscious users seeking high performance, the K13 Turbo will reportedly bring gaming-centric features and solid hardware for the price.
The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G and the K13 Turbo 5G get a 6.80-inch AMOLED flat display with an FHD+ Resolution of 2800 x 1280 pixels, 1600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 453 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The two phones sport a 16-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.
The K13 Turbo Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip while the K13 Turbo 5G has the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage in the K13 Turbo and UFS 4.0 storage in the Pro model. The devices have a 7000mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support.
They have a dual camera system on the back including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera (with OIS in Pro model only), and a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 in K13 Turbo Pro and Wi-Fi 6 in K13 Turbo, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. They run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and are also IPX6 + IPX8 + IPX9 rated for water resistance.
Oppo K13 Turbo Series: Launch Date (Expected)
Oppo is expected to launch the K13 Turbo series in India in early August, although the brand hasn’t confirmed the exact date yet.
Oppo K13 Turbo Series: Expected Price
The K13 Turbo could be priced between Rs 35,000 to RS 45,000 in India, making it one of the most competitive mid-range smartphones launching in August 2025.