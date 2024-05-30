Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G To Launch Before Diwali in India, Honor 200 5G Series Coming in July

HTech has been working hard to bring new Honor smartphones to India, and the Honor 200 5G series is confirmed to be its next launch in the country. To date, two Honor smartphones have been launched in India: the Honor X9B and Honor 90.

” Honor will launch the Honor 200 5G and the Honor 200 Pro 5G in India sometime in the next quarter (around July), ” said Madhav Seth, CEO of HTech.

He further added, ” Honor Magic 6 Pro will be launched in India before Diwali and could be made in India.” This statement confirms the India launch timeline of Honor Magic 6 Pro, which we reported last week.

Sharing information on the future smartphone lineup, Seth said, ” By March, Honor will launch six smartphones in India in Different price segments.”

Honor had introduced its latest Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro models in China this Monday. These new devices, designed to cater to tech-savvy consumers, boast a range of high-end specifications, including Snapdragon chipsets, OLED full-HD+ screens, and large-capacity batteries.

The launch event revealed that both models feature a consistent aesthetic and come equipped with 5,200mAh batteries, supporting 100W fast wired charging. Additionally, both phones incorporate triple rear camera setups with 50-megapixel main sensors, enhancing photo and video quality.

Following the release in China, HTech’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, hinted at an upcoming launch for the Indian market. Through a post on X on Monday, Sheth confirmed that the Honor 200 series would soon be available in India, featuring 5G connectivity to leverage the latest in high-speed Mobile Data technology.

Further distinguishing the Pro model is that it offers 66W wireless Fast charging and includes a C1+ RF enhancement chip, which promises improved signal reception and overall device performance. Both models also feature in-display fingerprint Sensors for enhanced security.

Honor 200 series specifications

Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro run on MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14, and feature high-resolution full-HD+ displays. The Pro model is equipped with a 6.78-inch screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the vanilla Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch screen with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The comprehensive camera system on both models includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera, topped off with a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Honor 200 series price

In China, the base model of the Honor 200, which includes 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is available at a price of CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 30,000), whereas the Honor 200 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs. 40,000) for the same memory configuration. The pricing for the Indian market is expected to align closely with these figures.

Honor TWS and Smartwatch 2024 line Up:

HTech won’t forget the accessories, as it says that it will expand the TWS lineup as well with Pro versions of the earbuds and more upgrades to the segment lined up. Apart from that, it is also planning to bring more additions to the smartwatches segment with two more launches incoming. Sheth says the company is also exploring the Kids’ smartwatch space. However, nothing has been confirmed so far, as the brand is still exploring its options.