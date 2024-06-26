  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Motorola
  4. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
Brand: Motorola
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12
  • Storage (GB) 256, 512
  • Display 6.9-inch main, 4.0-inch cover
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery 4000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra sports a 4.0-inch external cover display which is a pOLED LTPO screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 2400 nits peak brightness, 1272 x 1080 pixels Resolution with 417 ppi and Glass Victus protection. Then there is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4000mAh battery with 45W TurboPower Fast charging, 15W wireless charging support and 5W reverse wired charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto camera. There’s a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the Razr 50 Ultra runs on Android 14 with MyUX on top and packs Google Gemini integration with other moto AIfeatures. The device is also IPX8 rated.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Specs

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Hot Pink, Midnight Blue, Peach Fuzz, Spring Green

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Device Back Vegan Leather

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.9-inch primary, 4.0-inch cover
Screen Type pOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels, 1272 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio N/A
Refresh Rate 165 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 413, 417

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Software

OS & UI Android 14, MyUX

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.7 primary sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.4 sensor

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 15W
Reverse Charging

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IPX8

More Smartphones from Motorola

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.