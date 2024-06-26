The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra sports a 4.0-inch external cover display which is a pOLED LTPO screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 2400 nits peak brightness, 1272 x 1080 pixels Resolution with 417 ppi and Glass Victus protection. Then there is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4000mAh battery with 45W TurboPower Fast charging, 15W wireless charging support and 5W reverse wired charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto camera. There’s a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the Razr 50 Ultra runs on Android 14 with MyUX on top and packs Google Gemini integration with other moto AIfeatures. The device is also IPX8 rated.