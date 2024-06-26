Samsung Confirms the Galaxy Unpacked Event for July 10: Where To Stream Online?

After multiple leaks, Samsung has finally confirmed that the rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event date was correct, marking July 10 as the date when it will debut its next products in the Galaxy Z Series lineup. This will include the Galaxy Z Flip 6 along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

“On July 10, Samsung Electronics will host Galaxy Unpacked in Paris — where the iconic cultural nexus and trend epicentre becomes the perfect backdrop for the rollout of our latest cutting-edge innovations,” Samsung said in a release. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. CEST, 6 a.m. PDT, 9 a.m. EDT, and 6:30 p.m. IST.

We have already compiled a detailed list of what you can expect to witness at the event, but for a quick glance, Samsung will be unveiling its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung will be making some major upgrades to the Z Fold 6 this year, including a revamped design which will allow for a better aspect ratio. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will adopt a Galaxy S24 Ultra-like boxy design with sharper corners and flat edges, compared to rounded edges in the previous models.

The design of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been leaked extensively before and while some might be disappointed, the minor refresh could be enough for many. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will carry forward the same design of the Z Flip 5 cover screen which is shaped like a PC Folder icon. It will also have flatter sides, like that of the Galaxy S24.

The event will also showcase other new launches from the brand, such as the much-awaited Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7 series, Galaxy Buds 3 series, along with new Galaxy AI features in the upcoming One UI 6.1.1 update.