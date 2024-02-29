The Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a 3.4-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 306 ppi and a Resolution of 748 x 720 pixels. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive Refresh Rate ranging from 1Hz up till 120Hz.
This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it gets a 10-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing sensor.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs a 4000mAh battery. It charges at 25W speeds with a wired charger, and supports fast wireless charging 2.0 along with reverse wireless charging as well.
Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 6 runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and will get 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with stereo speakers for audio. The device is IPX8 rated also.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 8/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Lavender, Mint, Cream, Graphite
|Front Protection Glass
|Ultra-thin Glass (UTG)
|Device Back
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7-inch primary, 3.4-inch cover
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels, 748 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|425, 306
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, OneUI 6.1.1
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|10MP f/2.2 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|25W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|10W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6E
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IPX8