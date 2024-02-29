The Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a 3.4-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 306 ppi and a Resolution of 748 x 720 pixels. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive Refresh Rate ranging from 1Hz up till 120Hz.

This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it gets a 10-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs a 4000mAh battery. It charges at 25W speeds with a wired charger, and supports fast wireless charging 2.0 along with reverse wireless charging as well.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 6 runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and will get 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with stereo speakers for audio. The device is IPX8 rated also.