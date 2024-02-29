  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Brand: Samsung
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 256, 512
  • Display 6.7-inch main; 3.4-inch cover
  • Front Camera 10MP
  • Primary Camera 12MP + 12MP
  • Battery 4000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a 3.4-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 306 ppi and a of 748 x 720 pixels. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive ranging from 1Hz up till 120Hz.

This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy with 8GB of and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it gets a 10-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs a 4000mAh battery. It charges at 25W speeds with a wired charger, and supports fast wireless charging 2.0 along with reverse wireless charging as well.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, 6E, 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 6 runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on 14 and will get 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with stereo speakers for audio. The device is IPX8 rated also.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 8/512 GB
Colour Options Lavender, Mint, Cream, Graphite

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Ultra-thin Glass (UTG)
Device Back Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7-inch primary, 3.4-inch cover
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels, 748 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 425, 306

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Software

OS & UI Android 14, OneUI 6.1.1

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 10MP f/2.2 sensor

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 25W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 10W
Reverse Charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IPX8

