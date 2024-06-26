Motorola Razr 50 Series Debuts, India Arrival On July 4

Motorola has launched the Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra flip-style foldable smartphones in China, which succeed the Razr 40 series from last year. The company debuted them globally as well, by the name of Motorola Razr (2024) ans Motorola Razr+ (2024). The India launch date for the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has also been confirmed, and it is set for July 4.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: India Launch Date

Motorola has confirmed that the Razr 50 Ultra will be launched in India on July 4. The brand didn’t confirm whether the Razr 50 will also be launched. As for the Ultra model, the device will come in Spring Green, Peach Fuzz and Midnight Blue colours. It will be made available for purchase exclusively via Amazon India.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra/Razr+ (2024): Specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra sports a 4.0-inch external cover display which is a pOLED LTPO screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 2400 nits peak brightness, 1272 x 1080 pixels Resolution with 417 ppi and Glass Victus protection. Then there is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4000mAh battery with 45W TurboPower Fast charging, 15W wireless charging support and 5W reverse wired charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto camera. There’s a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the Razr 50 Ultra runs on Android 14 with MyUX on top and packs Google Gemini integration with other moto AI features. The device is also IPX8 rated.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra comes in Vintage Denim, Modern Green and Soft Peach Limited Edition and is priced at CNY 5699 yuan (approx Rs 65,470) for the 12GB + 256GB model and CNY 6199 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB model (approx Rs 71,220 approx).

Motorola Razr 50/Razr (2024): Specifications

The Razr 50 sports a 6.9-inch (2640×1080 pixels) FlexView FHD+ LTPO AMOLED Display which supports 10-120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. At the front, it gets a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056 pixels resolution) QuickView LTPS AMOLED display which gets 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The handset is powered by a newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device also runs on MyUX based on Android 14. For optics, there’s a 50MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

There’s a 32MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers that suppprt Dolby Atmos. The device is also IPX8 rated and is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

The motorola razr 50 comes in Moon Velvet Black, Elephant Gray and Passion Orange colours and is priced at CNY 3699 yuan (approx Rs 42,500) for the 8GB + 256GB model while the topmost 12GB + 512GB model costs CNY 3999 (approx Rs 45,945).

Motorola S50 Neo/Moto G85: Specifications

Motorola also announced the S50 Neo in China and listed the same device for sale across global markets as Moto G85 Neo. The handset sports a 6.7-inch curved pOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 395 ppi, and a support for 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The screen also has a built-in optical fingerprint scanner.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB. There’s a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera with OIS, paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. It gets a 32MP f/2.5 sensor on the front for selfies.

The device is packed with a 5000mAh battery and 30W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.1, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, NFC, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging. It further gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

The Motorola S50 Neo starts in China at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,100) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,400) and CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 21,800), respectively.