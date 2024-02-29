Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Design Leaked: Expect A Minor Refresh

Samsung is months away from the launch of its 2024 foldables but that doesn’t mean we don’t know how they would look. Days after the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaked, we now have our first look at the Galaxy Z Flip 6 through high-quality renders. Here’s how the device could look at launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Renders

The leak for the design of the Z Flip 6 comes from the same sources which gave us Fold 6 renders as well, which are Smartprix and OnLeaks.

Samsung introduced a major design change in Flip 5 over Flip 4 and that was the redesigned cover screen which was much more functional and practical, thanks to its bigger design. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will carry forward the same design of the cover screen which is shaped like a PC Folder icon.

The cameras will be in the same position as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 while the buttons and port placement remain ideological too. However, the only major change would be the flattening of the frame, which will align with the Galaxy S24 and S24+ design, which also have an identical frame.

The inner display of the Flip 6 remains the same with nearly identical bezels as the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The leak states that the crease could be refined or may be completely omitted from this year’s foldables, including both the Flip 6 and the Fold 6 as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Expected Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a the 3.4-inch cover screen and the 6.7-inch inner screen. Both screens should retain their 120Hz Refresh Rate and peak brightness as the Flip 5. Under the hood, the smartphone should run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, with different memory and storage configurations.

It should run on OneUI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. It will have Galaxy AI and could receive 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will also retain the same cameras from its predecessor, along with a bigger 4000mAh battery and 25W fast charging.