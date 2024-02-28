Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Renders Show Galaxy S24 Ultra Inspired Design

A recent leak for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 didn’t show us how the device would look but gave us a description of the design. Now, a new leak from a credible source has emerged online which gives us our first look at the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung in high quality renders, showing a design inspired from Samsung’s slab-style flagship.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Renders Leaked

The leak comes from Smartprix in collaboration with OnLeaks, which show the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in high quality renders. These renders suggest that Samsung is giving its Fold device the much needed redesign to align itself with the competition which is currently offering a better and more comfortable to hold design.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will adopt a Galaxy S24 Ultra-like boxy design with sharper corners and flat edges, compared to rounded edges in the previous models. The rear camera setup remains the same in terms of looks, but with the new design, the exterior screen will now have a more modern look that would also be similar to how slab-style phones look.

With Galaxy Z Fold 3, Fold 4 and Fold 5, the cover screen is unusually narrow which can be uncomfortable to use at times. Moreover, some apps don’t align well with that aspect ratio and with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, that’s about to change. The phone retains the same ports on the top and the bottom, comprising three microphones and a speaker grill at the top while a USB-C port, another microphone, and a speaker grill at the bottom.

The outer display will measure 6.2-inches while the inner panel will measure at around 7.6-inches. This means that while the display size remains the same as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a refreshed aspect ratio. On the disappointing side, there’s no S-Pen slot to store the stylus within the device itself, as some earlier leaks had suggested.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specifications (Rumoured)

According to the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED inner display, both of which will support 120Hz refresh rate. At the front, it could use the Corning Gorilla Armour for cover display protection while the inner panel should use Samsung’s Ultra-thin glass. Both the panels may boast of up to 2600 nits peak brightness.

In addition, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset paired with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone should have a 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP camera system on the rear, a 10 MP selfie camera, and a 4 MP under-display camera on the inner screen, similar to its predecessor.

The battery size could be 4600mAh and the charging speed could be 25W. The phone will also ship with One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 out of the box and should get 7 major OS updates and 7 years of security updates. It should also have the Galaxy AI features pre-installed.