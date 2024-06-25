iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: A rebadged Vivo T3 Lite 5G?

We have often seen Vivo follow up a launch from iQOO with a smartphone that’s highly similar in terms of specifications. However, this time around, the reverse could happen as iQOO may be planning to launch the Z9 Lite 5G smartphone in India next month which is expected to be a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite 5G that’s scheduled to launch on June 27.

As per Mukul Sharma, iQOO will debut the Z9 Lite 5G smartphone in India around mid-July, as the brand’s first-ever entry-level 5G handset. Sharma adds that it will come in two shades including Brown and Blue. While he didn’t share any more details about the handset, it is expected that the device will be a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite 5G.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G will launch in India on June 27 and its key specifications have already leaked. Vivo has also confirmed the design of the handset in advance and it is possible the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G may sport the same design, but in different shades.

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G will employ the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor under the hood. The smartphone will house a 50MP Sony AI camera, which will be accompanied by a secondary camera that could likely house a depth sensor. The screen is expected to be an IPS LCD panel with a high refresh rate.

As for its price, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G is expected to have a starting price tag of Rs 11,999 in India. Vivo says that the T3 Lite 5G is its cheapest dual 5G smartphone so far, suggesting the leaked price tag could indeed be correct. The same could go for the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G as well, considering its leaked info suggests the same about the device.