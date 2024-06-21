Vivo T3 Lite 5G India Launch: Everything We Know So Far

Vivo T3 Lite 5G has now been confirmed to launch in India on June 27. The new handset’s design has been confirmed by the brand, as well as the fact that it will be equipped with a Sony camera sensor on the back that’ll have AI capabilities. Here’s what all we know about the upcoming budget smartphone from Vivo under its T-series.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G: India Launch, Design Details

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G will launch on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 12 noon in India. The images of the smartphone suggest that it will share some of its design elements with some other iQOO and Vivo devices. One can notice there’s a speaker grille on top, suggesting the device will have a dual speaker setup.

The power and volume keys reside on the right spine with the frame being flat. The bottom side should house the USB-C port along with another speaker grille and a mic. At the rear, the device has a dual camera setup paired with an LED flash unit.

The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Vivo’s online store along with other offline retail stores as well.

Read More: Vivo Y58 5G: India Launch Details

Vivo T3 Lite 5G: Expected Specs

A recent report suggested that the Vivo T3 Lite 5G will employ the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor under the hood. The smartphone will house a 50MP Sony AI camera, which will be accompanied by a secondary camera that could likely house a depth sensor. The screen is expected to be an IPS LCD panel with a high refresh rate. Meanwhile, other details of the handset haven’t been revealed.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G: Expected Price

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is expected to have a starting price tag of Rs 11,999 in India. Vivo says that the T3 Lite 5G is its cheapest dual 5G smartphone so far, suggesting the leaked price tag could indeed be correct. However, nothing has officially been confirmed by Vivo yet.