The CMF Phone 1 will pack a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. While the bezels are tipped to be uniform on all sides, they may be thicker than that of Phone (2a).

The device will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. It is said to be available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, both expected to be UFS 2.2. Storage expansion via a microSD card will also be supported.

The smartphone could run on NothingOS 2.6.0. However, what it won’t get is the glyph interface, as seen on Nothing smartphones. In terms of optics, the handset is rumoured to feature a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, while it may have a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The CMF Phone 1 may house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.