Brand: CMF
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM (GB) 6
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1084 x 2412 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The CMF Phone 1 will pack a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. While the bezels are tipped to be uniform on all sides, they may be thicker than that of Phone (2a).

The device will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. It is said to be available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, both expected to be UFS 2.2. Storage expansion via a microSD card will also be supported.

The smartphone could run on NothingOS 2.6.0. However, what it won’t get is the glyph interface, as seen on Nothing smartphones. In terms of optics, the handset is rumoured to feature a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, while it may have a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The CMF Phone 1 may house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

CMF Phone 1 Specs

CMF Phone 1 Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 6/128 GB, 6/256 GB
Colour Options Black, White, Orange, Blue

CMF Phone 1 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

CMF Phone 1 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2412 x 1084 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

CMF Phone 1 Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Phone RAM 6 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

CMF Phone 1 Software

OS & UI Nothing OS 2.6, Android 14

CMF Phone 1 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.88 primary lens, OIS + 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP f/2.2 camera

CMF Phone 1 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

CMF Phone 1 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

CMF Phone 1 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP54

