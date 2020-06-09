Vivo Z5x, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, BSNL plan, OnePlus TV price and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

From Vivo Z5x launch to the latest teaser of upcoming OnePlus Smart TV series, here is the TMI daily news wrap.

OnePlus TV series will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India

The company has started teasing the upcoming launch on its social media handles. OnePlus India twitter handle has teased the pricing of the upcoming Smart TV in the country. As per the tweet, the starting price of OnePlus TV will be Rs 1X,999.

In the same tweet, OnePlus reveals that the OnePlus TV will pack top-notch features. It says “heavy of specs, easy on the price.” So, it has been confirmed that it could be priced between Rs 10,999 to Rs 19,999 in India.



Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 launched in India for Rs 549

Xiaomi has opened its latest Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 for crowdfunding in India. The toothbrush comes with a price tag of Rs 549 (original price Rs 599) and it comes with a funding goal of 2,500 units. The product will start shipping from July 15 in the country.

Vivo Z5x Snapdragon 712 Edition launched in China

Vivo has announced the launch of Vivo Z5x smartphone in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. The phone was launched in the country last year with the Snapdragon 710 processor.

Key features

Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rear Camera: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS 9

Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera announced

Motorola has today announced the launch of its new smartphone, the Motorola One Fusion+. The phone comes with a price tag of EUR 299 (approx. Rs 25,600) and it will be available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour options.

Key features

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor

RAM and ROM: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 16MP (pop-up selfie camera)

Battery: 5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging solution

Tata Sky to cut channels, packs for 70 lakh customers in India

Tata Sky is reported to cut channels and packs of about 70 lakh customers in India in a move to bring down its customers monthly bill.

The company said that the move is meant to retain customers with monthly billing of Rs 350 or less. With this, the company will reduce the subscribed channels and packs of almost 70 lakh subscribers from June 15.

Tata Sky will use its analytics engine to identify customers for this purpose. The brand says that it will provide a 15 days notice period to these subscribers.







BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan in new cities in India

BSNL has expanded its 200Mbps broadband plan to more cities. The plan is available in different cities of Tamil Nadu including Salem, Yercaud, Omalur, Mettur, Sankagiri, Tiruchengode, Attur, Valapady, Rasipuram, Namakkal, and Velur. The plan is also available in Bhawanipatna city in Odisha, as well as the Puducherry area.

The broadband plan comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it offers 200Mbps of broadband speed along with 1500GB of 1.5TB of data per month. The pack also offers unlimited free calling on Local and STD to any network.

Huawei P Smart S announced

Huawei has today announced the launch of its new P Smart S smartphone in Italy. The phone comes with a price tag of 249.90 Euros and it is available in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colour options.

Key features

Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ display

Processor: Kirin 710F octa-core processor

RAM and ROM: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 16MP (pop-up selfie camera)

Battery: 4000mAh with 10W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10 with EMUI 10

Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1X smartphones get Android 10 based FunTouchOS 10 in India

Vivo has started rolling out an Android 10 update to its older Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x smartphones in India. The update brings the latest user interface along with a host of other features.

The update for Vivo Z1 Pro comes with version number PD1911F_EX_A_1.7.8 and it weighs around 3.1GB in size. The Vivo Z1x update brings version number PD1921F_EX_A_1.11.4 and it is around 3.3GB in size. The company has revealed that it has released the Android 10 update under the grayscale test and it will be available for everyone soon.

Amitabh Bachchan could become the voice for Google Maps navigation in India

Reports suggest Google is talking to the legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan to lend his voice for its Maps navigation service in India.

Google Maps has used the voice of New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen for its navigation app on mobile for users in India. Replacing Karen with BigB will help the company in localising its support set, and use the actor's proficiency in other languages to its advantage.

Bajaj Avenger 160 and 220 Cruiser bike prices hiked

The brand has hiked the prices of its Avenger 160 and 220 BS6 series which had launched a few months back before the BS6 norms kicked in.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Avenger Cruise 220 prices have been increased by a meagre Rs 1,216 and Rs 2,500 respectively. With this, the revised selling price of the 160 and 220cc bikes are Rs 94,893 and Rs 119,174 respectively.