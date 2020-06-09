Advertisement

Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1X smartphones get Android 10 based FunTouchOS 10 in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2020 1:12 pm

Latest News

The update brings the latest user interface along with a host of other features.
Advertisement

Vivo has started rolling out an Android 10 update to its older Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x smartphones in India. The update brings the latest user interface along with a host of other features. 

 

The update for Vivo Z1 Pro comes with version number PD1911F_EX_A_1.7.8 and it weighs around 3.1GB in size. The Vivo Z1x update brings version number PD1921F_EX_A_1.11.4 and it is around 3.3GB in size. The company has revealed that it has released the Android 10 update under the grayscale test and it will be available for everyone soon. 

 

The official changelog reveals that the update brings the latest FunTouch OS 10 to both the smartphones. The update adds a variety of dynamic effects allowing users to customise according to their need. The update also adds a new interface for Compass application and it also brings new features to Calculator application. That said, users can download the latest update by going to Settings > Software Update. 

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the brand recently slashed the prices of both Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x smartphones in India. Vivo Z1 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 12,990 and the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,990 after a price cut of Rs 1,000. Vivo Z1 Pro comes in Sonic Black and Sonic Blue colours.

 

Vivo Z1x has also received a price cut of Rs 1,000 after which, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,990 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990. The Vivo Z1X comes in two colour options including Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

 

Via

 

Vivo Z1 Pro receives a price cut again

Vivo Christmas Carnival: Top deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1x and more

Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x price slashed in India

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo Z1 Pro Vivo Z1x Vivo Z1 Pro update Vivo Z1x update Vivo Z1 Pro Android 10 update Vivo Z1x Android 10 update Vivo Z1 Pro new update Vivo Z1x new update Vivo smartphones Vivo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo iQOO 3 Pro appears on Geekbench with SD865 and 8GB RAM

HTC Desire 20 Pro to be launched on June 16

Huawei P Smart S announced with 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display, 48MP triple rear cameras

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies