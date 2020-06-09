Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1X smartphones get Android 10 based FunTouchOS 10 in India

The update brings the latest user interface along with a host of other features.

Vivo has started rolling out an Android 10 update to its older Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x smartphones in India. The update brings the latest user interface along with a host of other features.

The update for Vivo Z1 Pro comes with version number PD1911F_EX_A_1.7.8 and it weighs around 3.1GB in size. The Vivo Z1x update brings version number PD1921F_EX_A_1.11.4 and it is around 3.3GB in size. The company has revealed that it has released the Android 10 update under the grayscale test and it will be available for everyone soon.

The official changelog reveals that the update brings the latest FunTouch OS 10 to both the smartphones. The update adds a variety of dynamic effects allowing users to customise according to their need. The update also adds a new interface for Compass application and it also brings new features to Calculator application. That said, users can download the latest update by going to Settings > Software Update.

Meanwhile, the brand recently slashed the prices of both Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x smartphones in India. Vivo Z1 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 12,990 and the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,990 after a price cut of Rs 1,000. Vivo Z1 Pro comes in Sonic Black and Sonic Blue colours.

Vivo Z1x has also received a price cut of Rs 1,000 after which, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,990 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990. The Vivo Z1X comes in two colour options including Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

