Advertisement

Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2020 10:28 am

Latest News

Motorola One Fusion+ will be available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour options.

Motorola has today announced the launch of its new smartphone, the Motorola One Fusion+. The phone comes with a price tag of EUR 299 (approx. Rs 25,600) and it will be available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour options. 

 

Motorola One Fusion+ is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Total Vision display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The smartphone is loaded with a pop-up selfie, similar to what we have seen in Motorola One Hyper. 

 

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card. 

 

On the camera front, the Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging solution. It comes with a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor as well. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, AGPS, SUPL, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6 mm and weighs 210 grams.

 

Motorola One Fusion+ key specs leaked by YouTube

Motorola One Fusion+, One Fusion key specs and pricing leaked online

Latest News from Motorola

Tags: Motorola One Fusion+ Motorola One Fusion+ launch Motorola One Fusion+ specs Motorola One Fusion+ price Motorola One Fusion+ features Motorola smartphones Motorola

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo Z5x Snapdragon 712 Edition launched in China

OnePlus Z specs and price leaked, tipped to launch in India on July 10

Realme 6 update brings updated lockscreen wallpaper, Google Pay app and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies