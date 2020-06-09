Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera announced

Motorola One Fusion+ will be available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour options.

Motorola has today announced the launch of its new smartphone, the Motorola One Fusion+. The phone comes with a price tag of EUR 299 (approx. Rs 25,600) and it will be available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour options.

Motorola One Fusion+ is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Total Vision display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The smartphone is loaded with a pop-up selfie, similar to what we have seen in Motorola One Hyper.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging solution. It comes with a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor as well. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, AGPS, SUPL, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6 mm and weighs 210 grams.