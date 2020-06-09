Advertisement

Huawei P Smart S announced with 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display, 48MP triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2020 11:07 am

Latest News

Huawei P Smart S features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2440 x 1080 resolution, tall aspect ratio of 20:0 and waterdrop notch.
Advertisement

Huawei has launched P Smart S in Italy for 249.90 Euros. The phone comes in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colour variants.

Huawei P Smart S is a rebranded version of the Huawei Enjoy 10s smartphone which was launched in China last year with a few tweaks in storage and operating system.

Huawei P Smart S features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2440 x 1080 resolution, tall aspect ratio of 20:0 and waterdrop notch. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.


Huawei P Smart S is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. To recall, Huawei Enjoy 10s was launched with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via micro sd card slot. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 out of the box instead of Android 9 in the Huawei Enjoy 10s.

As for imaging, the phone is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera in the waterdrop notch with f/2.0 aperture.


Connectivity features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB-Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 157.4 x 73.2 x 7.75mm and weighs 163 grams.

Huawei Enjoy 10s launched with Kirin 710F, triple rear cameras

Huawei Enjoy 10s new variants launched with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G launched with Dimensity 800 processor, 48MP triple rear cameras

Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus is official with 6.21-inch full HD+ display and Kirin 710 SoC

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei P Smart S Huawei P Smart S launch Huawei P Smart S specs Huawei P Smart S price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

HTC Desire 20 Pro to be launched on June 16

Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera announced

Vivo Z5x Snapdragon 712 Edition launched in China

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies