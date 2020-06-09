Huawei P Smart S announced with 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display, 48MP triple rear cameras

Huawei P Smart S features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2440 x 1080 resolution, tall aspect ratio of 20:0 and waterdrop notch.

Huawei has launched P Smart S in Italy for 249.90 Euros. The phone comes in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colour variants.



Huawei P Smart S is a rebranded version of the Huawei Enjoy 10s smartphone which was launched in China last year with a few tweaks in storage and operating system.



Huawei P Smart S features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2440 x 1080 resolution, tall aspect ratio of 20:0 and waterdrop notch. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.





Huawei P Smart S is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. To recall, Huawei Enjoy 10s was launched with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via micro sd card slot. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 out of the box instead of Android 9 in the Huawei Enjoy 10s.



As for imaging, the phone is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera in the waterdrop notch with f/2.0 aperture.





Connectivity features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB-Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 157.4 x 73.2 x 7.75mm and weighs 163 grams.