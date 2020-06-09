Advertisement

Tata Sky to cut channels, packs for 70 lakh customers in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2020 10:43 am

Latest News

The company's latest move is to bring down the monthly bill of its subscribers during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Tata Sky is reportedly planning to cut channels and packs of around 70 lakh customers in India. The company's latest move is to bring down the monthly bill of its subscribers during the Coronavirus outbreak. 

 

As per a report by LiveMint, the company has lost over 1.5 million customers during the lockdown period as the users have failed to pay bills or renew subscriptions, which was a result of layoff and cut in incomes. The company said that the move is meant to retain customers with monthly billing of Rs 350 or less. With this, the company will reduce the subscribed channels and packs of almost 70 lakh subscribers from June 15. 

 

The company said that it wants to help its subscribers to bring down their monthly Tata Sky bill by optimising their packs or channel selection. Tata Sky will use its analytics engine to identify customers for this purpose. The brand says that it will provide a 15 days notice period to these subscribers. 

 

Tata Sky further mentioned that it will provide an option to re-subscribe the dropped channel or pack. Customers can do this by simply giving a missed call to a specific number from their registered mobile number. “We believe this measure is in the best interest of our customers in this period of tighter budgets. Over time, we expect normalcy to return and pack subscriptions to follow suit,” the company’s spokesperson told the publication. 

 

Meanwhile, Tata Sky announced a new and improved offer on Tata Sky Binge+ Android Set Top Box. The new and improved offer is available to customers at Rs 3999 along with 6 months of Tata Sky Binge subscription for free. The new offer will enable subscribers to watch both linear channels (broadcast via satellite) and OTT content (via the internet) from popular apps on their TV screen using a single remote.

 

Tata Sky: What are its hits and misses?

Tata Sky Binge+ price slashed by Rs 2,000 for new and existing customers

Tata Sky Binge partners with ShemarooMe to offer its subscribers access ShemarooMe’s content library

Tata Sky launches new offer on Tata Sky Binge+ with 6 months of Tata Sky Binge subscription for free

Latest News from Tata Sky

Tags: Tata Sky Tata Sky Dth Tata Sky channels Tata Sky packs Tata Sky features Tata Sky India operator news

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Reliance Jio Platforms gets another investment from Abu Dhabi

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 401 prepaid plan with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

BSNL extends Rs 499 broadband plan for its customers

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies