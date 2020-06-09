Tata Sky to cut channels, packs for 70 lakh customers in India

The company's latest move is to bring down the monthly bill of its subscribers during the Coronavirus outbreak.

As per a report by LiveMint, the company has lost over 1.5 million customers during the lockdown period as the users have failed to pay bills or renew subscriptions, which was a result of layoff and cut in incomes. The company said that the move is meant to retain customers with monthly billing of Rs 350 or less. With this, the company will reduce the subscribed channels and packs of almost 70 lakh subscribers from June 15.

The company said that it wants to help its subscribers to bring down their monthly Tata Sky bill by optimising their packs or channel selection. Tata Sky will use its analytics engine to identify customers for this purpose. The brand says that it will provide a 15 days notice period to these subscribers.

Tata Sky further mentioned that it will provide an option to re-subscribe the dropped channel or pack. Customers can do this by simply giving a missed call to a specific number from their registered mobile number. “We believe this measure is in the best interest of our customers in this period of tighter budgets. Over time, we expect normalcy to return and pack subscriptions to follow suit,” the company’s spokesperson told the publication.

Meanwhile, Tata Sky announced a new and improved offer on Tata Sky Binge+ Android Set Top Box. The new and improved offer is available to customers at Rs 3999 along with 6 months of Tata Sky Binge subscription for free. The new offer will enable subscribers to watch both linear channels (broadcast via satellite) and OTT content (via the internet) from popular apps on their TV screen using a single remote.