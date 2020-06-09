Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 goes on crowdfunding in India for Rs 549

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2020 1:50 pm

Latest News

The toothbrush comes with a price tag of Rs 549 (original price Rs 599) and it comes with a funding goal of 2,500 units.

Xiaomi has opened its latest Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 for crowdfunding in India. The toothbrush comes with a price tag of Rs 549 (original price Rs 599) and it comes with a funding goal of 2,500 units. The product will start shipping from July 15 in the country. 

 

The latest electic Toothbrush comes with ultra-soft bristles that brand claims deliver superior cleaning and it is 93 per cent thinner than the normal nylon toothbrush bristles. It comes with GMSoft Sonic high-frequency motor that produces 18,000 vibrations per minute to remove bacteria, food particles and stains with minimum effort. It offers 360-degree multi-dimensional cleaning as well. 

 

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 comes with dual-pro brush modes for manual and pro brushing. It comes with the EquiClean auto timer that goes after 2 minutes after every 230 seconds to remind users to switch sides. It comes with standard mode and gentle mode for sensitive teeth. 

 

The eclectic toothbrush comes with battery backup up to 30 days when you use it two times a day two minutes each and it comes with fast charging support. There is an LED indicator that alerts users about the battery and charging status. The toothbrush comes with IPX7 waterproof design and it comes with low noise with 60dB. The brush is loaded with an anti-slip bump strap on the back panel, which provides better grip. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 weighs just 46 grams.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India for Rs 1,299

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Xiaomi to launch new electric toothbrush in India soon

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 launch Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 specs Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 features Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 crowdfunding Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi to launch new electric toothbrush in India soon

BoAt Airdopes 441 true wireless earbuds launched at Rs 2,499

Noise Shots Ergo True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds launched for Rs 2,499

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies