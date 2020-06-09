Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 goes on crowdfunding in India for Rs 549

The toothbrush comes with a price tag of Rs 549 (original price Rs 599) and it comes with a funding goal of 2,500 units.

Xiaomi has opened its latest Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 for crowdfunding in India. The toothbrush comes with a price tag of Rs 549 (original price Rs 599) and it comes with a funding goal of 2,500 units. The product will start shipping from July 15 in the country.

The latest electic Toothbrush comes with ultra-soft bristles that brand claims deliver superior cleaning and it is 93 per cent thinner than the normal nylon toothbrush bristles. It comes with GMSoft Sonic high-frequency motor that produces 18,000 vibrations per minute to remove bacteria, food particles and stains with minimum effort. It offers 360-degree multi-dimensional cleaning as well.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 comes with dual-pro brush modes for manual and pro brushing. It comes with the EquiClean auto timer that goes after 2 minutes after every 230 seconds to remind users to switch sides. It comes with standard mode and gentle mode for sensitive teeth.

The eclectic toothbrush comes with battery backup up to 30 days when you use it two times a day two minutes each and it comes with fast charging support. There is an LED indicator that alerts users about the battery and charging status. The toothbrush comes with IPX7 waterproof design and it comes with low noise with 60dB. The brush is loaded with an anti-slip bump strap on the back panel, which provides better grip. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 weighs just 46 grams.