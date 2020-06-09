BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan in new cities in India

The Fiber-to-the-home plan was earlier available in Chennai and Telangana circles.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revealed that it is expanding its 200Mbps broadband plan across different cities in India. The Fiber-to-the-home plan was earlier available in Chennai and Telangana circles.

The new plan is dubbed as Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 and it is available in Tamil Nadu circle as well. The plan is available in different cities of Tamil Nadu including Salem, Yercaud, Omalur, Mettur, Sankagiri, Tiruchengode, Attur, Valapady, Rasipuram, Namakkal, and Velur. The plan is also available in Bhawanipatna city in Odisha, as well as the Puducherry area. The broadband plan comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it offers 200Mbps of broadband speed along with 1500GB of 1.5TB of data per month. The pack also offers unlimited free calling on Local and STD to any network.

Meanwhile, BSNL has extended the availability of Rs 499 broadband plan for its customers. The promotional plan was earlier said to expire on June 10. However, the company has revealed that the broadband plan is now available until September 9 in select circles across the country.

The plan is dubbed as ‘300GB Plan CS337’ and it is applicable for select circles including West Bengal, Kolkata and Sikkim. The plan offers up to 40Mbps speeds and it comes with up to 300GB of data. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 1Mbps. The monthly plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calling to any network.

Meanwhile, BSNL has introduced a new offer for its customers which will enable them to extend their prepaid plan validity for Rs 2. If you recharge your number with Rs 2 on the last day of the validity of your plan, BSNL will offer a grace period for the extension of validity of three days.