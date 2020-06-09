OnePlus TV series will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India, company teases

OnePlus entered the smart TV segment in India last year with the launch of its smart TVs.

OnePlus will be launching a new Smart TV portfolio with two new OnePlus Smart TVs in India on July 2. Now the company has started teasing the upcoming launch on its social media handles.



OnePlus India twitter handle has teased the pricing of the upcoming Smart TV in the country. As per the tweet, the starting price of OnePlus TV will be Rs 1X,999. The post reads “The price of the New OnePlus TV Series will be stating from RS 1X,999. Can you guess the price.” In the same tweet, OnePlus reveals that the OnePlus TV will pack top-notch features. It says “heavy of specs, easy on price.”





So, it has been confirmed that it could be priced between Rs 10,999 to Rs 19,999 in India. With this pricing, the TV will compete with the Mi TV and Realme TV in the budget segment. In a separate tweet, the company has confirmed the TV will go on sale on Amazon after the launch.



OnePlus entered the smart TV segment in India last year with the launch of its smart TVs. OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is priced at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. Both the models are available for purchase on Amazon India.



Meanwhile, OnePlus is also said to launch an affordable 5G smartphone next month. As per rumours, OnePlus Z will launch in India on July 10. OnePlus Z is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will have AI triple camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor housed within a punch-hole. The phone may be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.