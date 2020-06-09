Vivo Z5x Snapdragon 712 Edition launched in China

Vivo Z5x is equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Vivo Z5x was launched in China last year with Snapdragon 710 chipset. Now a Snapdragon 712 edition of Vivo Z5x has also been launched in China.

The 6GB and 8 GB RAM variants of the Vivo Z5x are priced at 1,398 Yuan and 1,598 Yuan. Both models will be available for 1,098 Yuan and 1,198 Yuan respectively during the 618-shopping festival in China. The phone comes in Phantom Black, Aurora, and Symphony colour variants.



Vivo Z5x is equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with upto 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The phone supports face unlock and fingerprint sensor.



For the camera department, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.78 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support of 18W fast charging. It runs Android 9 Pie OS along with FunTouch OS 9 UI.



On the connectivity front, the phone has dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB and dual-SIM support. On the connectivity front, 162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85 mm and weighs 204 grams.

