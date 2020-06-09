Advertisement

Vivo Z5x Snapdragon 712 Edition launched in China

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2020 10:29 am

Latest News

Vivo Z5x is equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Advertisement

Vivo Z5x was launched in China last year with Snapdragon 710 chipset. Now a Snapdragon 712 edition of Vivo Z5x has also been launched in China.

 

The 6GB and 8 GB RAM variants of the Vivo Z5x are priced at 1,398 Yuan and 1,598 Yuan. Both models will be available for 1,098 Yuan and 1,198 Yuan respectively during the 618-shopping festival in China. The phone comes in Phantom Black, Aurora, and Symphony colour variants.

Vivo Z5x is equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with upto 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The phone supports face unlock and fingerprint sensor.

For the camera department, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.78 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support of 18W fast charging. It runs Android 9 Pie OS along with FunTouch OS 9 UI.

 On the connectivity front, the phone has dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB and dual-SIM support. On the connectivity front, 162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85 mm and weighs 204 grams.

Advertisement

Vivo Z5x with triple-camera setup, 5000mAh battery announced

Vivo Z5x might launch in India soon, has triple-camera setup, 5000mAh battery

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro+ announced

Vivo Y50 with quad rear camera and 5000mAh battery launched in India

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo Z5x Vivo Z5x launch Vivo Z5x specs Vivo Z5x price Vivo Z5x 712 edition

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera announced

OnePlus Z specs and price leaked, tipped to launch in India on July 10

Realme 6 update brings updated lockscreen wallpaper, Google Pay app and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies