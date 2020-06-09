Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan could become the voice for Google Maps navigation in India

June 09, 2020

The legendary actor could lend his voice to Maps if Google is able to sign him up.

Yes, that's right. Reports suggest Google is talking to the legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan to lend his voice for its Maps navigation service in India. This will make him the first celebrity to become the voice of the popular navigation service. The report points out that talks between the two are still going on, and it's likely that Google will officially confirm this development when he signs the papers. 

 

Google Maps has used the voice of New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen for its navigation app on mobile for users in India. Replacing Karen with BigB will help the company in localising its support set, and use the actor's proficiency in others languages to its advantage. Google Maps is the go-to navigation tool for mobile users across the globe. In India, cabs running with Uber and Ola rely on its navigation prowess to move around different parts of the city. 

 

Maps in India supports multiple features, catering to wide array of commuters. It also allows users to download the maps and use them offline which comes in handy while travelling to remote areas with network constraints. Even the two-wheeler users get specific direction support, guiding them through narrow lanes where cars or buses cannot pass through. 

 

Maps has also integrated transit support system. You can get details about metro and bus timings, navigate to Uber or Ola to book cab/auto etc. No wonder, it's the one-stop shop for navigation needs on mobile and with Android forming over 95 percent of the userbase in the country, Maps is their default choice/option on the devices. Maps is also available on JioPhone 4G device. 

 

We're excited to see if Amitabh Bachchan signs up with Google Maps and gives us the experience of his hoarse voice while moving from point A to point B.

