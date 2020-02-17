Top upcoming smartphones in March 2020

In this article, we will talk about all the upcoming smartphones that scheduled to launch in the month of March.

Smartphone manufacturers are gearing up to launch their smartphones in the month of March. Brands like Oppo, OnePlus, Huawei, Infinix and Samsung are all set to bring new smartphones in India and around the global. In this article, we will talk about all the upcoming smartphones that scheduled to launch in the month of March. So, without further ado, let’s begin:

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo has officially confirmed that it will be launching the Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone in India on March 2. The company has already revealed that it will be available on Amazon and Flipkart when it will be launched in the country.

Furthermore, a recently leaked image reveals that the global version of the Reno 3 Pro will come loaded with a dual punch-hole design. The smartphone is said to feature a 44-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. That said, the rest of the specifications is said to be similar to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, which was launched in China. The smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 when it will be launched in the country

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 7.0, which will be based on Android 10. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the camera, the Reno 3 Pro 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup of 48-megapixel with Sony IMX586 sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens and 2-megapixel mono lens. The phone features a selfie camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone packs 4025mAh typical battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

Infinix S5 Pro

Infinix is all set to launch a budget-centric smartphone, the Infinix S5 Pro, in India on March 6. The company has confirmed this news on its official Twitter handle. The company has revealed that the smartphone will come with a pop-up selfie camera, which will be a first in its price segment. The phone is said to be priced under Rs 10,000.

Recently, few of the confirmed details for the upcoming Infinix S5 Pro had been revealed through its Google listing created for promotion. As per Google listing, Infinix S5 Pro smartphone will offer a triple rear camera setup (could be the combination of 16MP + 5MP + 2MP), will have Infinity/full display (could go with a 6.6-inch display), Android 10 Operating System, Bigger Storage, Better Performance and 4000mAh battery capacity. We earlier reported the upcoming Infinix S5 pro will come loaded with MediaTek processor (could go with Helio P22) and might go with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung has officially revealed that it will be launching its next-generation of Galaxy S20 smartphone in India in the month of March. The company has revealed that the smartphone will come with a price tag of Rs 66,999. The smartphone is available for pre-orders in the country and customers who have booked the device, will get it starting from March 06, 2020.

Recollecting some key specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 features 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and 563ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor and it will be available with 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture. For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter with up to 4K 60fps video recording.

It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4000mAh battery. The phone comes with IP68 certification making water and dust resistance. The phone features Dolby Atmos stereo speaker tuned by AKG. It measures 152 x 68 x 7.9mm and weighs 164 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is all set to make its debut in India in the month of March. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 73,999 for the 128GB storage variant. Like the Galaxy S20, users who pre-book the device will get it from March 06, 2020.

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy S20+ is loaded 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 525ppi pixel density. The smartphone is loaded with Samsung Exynos 990 chipset along with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup at the back panel, which comes with a combination of 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 sensor, 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW sensor, 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA wide-angle lens and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, it will be equipped with a Sony IMX375 sensor of 10-megapixel. The phone runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the most expensive smartphone in the S-series. The company has revealed that the smartphone will come with a price tag of Rs 93,999 for the base variant of 128GB. However, it is most likely that the company will launch a 512GB variant in the country. Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is equipped with a The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 511ppi pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 108-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with f/3.5 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, there is a 40-megapixel selfie shooter. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is loaded with a 5000mAh battery along with 45W fast charging support, fast wireless charging and PowerShare feature.

Oppo Find X2

Oppo is all set to launch its next-generation of Find X smartphone globally in March. The brand was earlier reported to introduce the smartphone at the Mobile World Congress. However, the MWC event has been cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak, Oppo has revealed that it will launch the smartphone will take place in March.

The Oppo Find X2 is said to come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The upcoming smartphone will come loaded with a 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Oppo Find X2 will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and the phone will bring an extraordinary 5G experience.

Recently, company's CEO Brian Shen has confirmed that Oppo Find X2 will feature 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution and 240Hz sampling rate. This means that the phone will be featuring a Quad HD+ display. The phone will also pack SDR to HDR content conversion alongside up to 1200 nits of brightness in HDR and will cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

It is expected to have a Sony IMX689 lens. The 48-megapixel sensor is said to be built by a partnership between Sony and OPPO. Apart from this, the Find X2 is also rumoured to include a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. For the front, the phone may feature a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel sensor.

Huawei P40

Huawei is all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone in the P-series. The brand is reported to launch the flagship Huawei P40 smartphone on March 26. Furthermore, it is also reported to introduced Huawei P40 Pro smartphone at the launch event as well.

The Huawei P40 Pro will be equipped with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 40-megapixel primary lens along with a 52-megapixel secondary sensor, a periscope lens and ToF sensor.

The Huawei P40 will be equipped with a triple-camera setup. The tipster says that it will come with a combination of 40-megapixel cine lens along with 52-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

It was earlier reported that Huawei P40 will be backed by a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It will come with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with OIS support, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel periscope lens, a macro sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The Huawei P40 will come loaded with a new graphene-based battery with a capacity of 5500mAh. The company might also introduce 50W flash charge.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-gen flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company is reported to launch its latest smartphone by late March or early April. OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.65-inch curved-edge Fluid AMOLED punch-hole display. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will have 12GB of RAM and come with Android 10 out of the box. The phone will have a vertically aligned quad-camera setup with LED flash with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main lens, a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support and a 3D ToF sensor. The phone will feature a 32-megapixel front camera.