Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display, live image also surface

Oppo is all set to launch Oppo Find X2 on February 22 in Barcelona. Now ahead of the launch, company's CEO Brian Shen has confirmed that the display will come with a 120Hz refresh rate screen and 240Hz sampling rate.

In a tweet, Brian Shen has revealed that Oppo Find X2 will feature 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution and 240Hz sampling rate. This means that the phone will be featuring a Quad HD+ display. The phone will also pack SDR to HDR content conversion alongside up to 1200 nits of brightness in HDR and will cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

This is my kind of ‘Flagship’



120Hz Refresh rate

2k Resolution

240Hz Sampling

SDR to HDR conversion

HDR up to 1200nits brightness

100% DCI-P3 — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, a leaked photo of purported Oppo Find X2 has also surfaced online. As per the leaked image, the device is placed inside a protective shell. The phone will have triple rear cameras aligned vertically at the top-left corner of the device an LED flash.



A recently leaked render revealed that Oppo Find X2 will come with a punch-hole display at the top left corner. The edges of the screen are curved. The rear of the phone shows a triple camera setup at the top-left corner. An LED flash is placed below the third lens. The render also shows the volume rocker on the left side and the power button on the right side.

The Oppo Find X2 is said to come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. It is expected to have a Sony IMX689 lens. The 48-megapixel sensor is said to be built by a partnership between Sony and OPPO. Apart from this, the Find X2 is also rumoured to include a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. For the front, the phone may feature a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel sensor. It is also rumoured to support 65W Super VOOC fast charging