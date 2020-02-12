  • 14:13 Feb 12, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display, live image also surface

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 12, 2020 2:06 pm

Latest News

Oppo Find X2 will have triple rear cameras aligned vertically at the top-left corner of the device an LED flash.

Oppo is all set to launch Oppo Find X2 on February 22 in Barcelona. Now ahead of the launch, company's CEO Brian Shen has confirmed that the display will come with a 120Hz refresh rate screen and 240Hz sampling rate.

 

In a tweet, Brian Shen has revealed that Oppo Find X2 will feature 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution and 240Hz sampling rate. This means that the phone will be featuring a Quad HD+ display. The phone will also pack SDR to HDR content conversion alongside up to 1200 nits of brightness in HDR and will cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

 

 

Meanwhile, a leaked photo of purported Oppo Find X2 has also surfaced online. As per the leaked image, the device is placed inside a protective shell. The phone will have triple rear cameras aligned vertically at the top-left corner of the device an LED flash.

A recently leaked render revealed that Oppo Find X2 will come with a punch-hole display at the top left corner. The edges of the screen are curved. The rear of the phone shows a triple camera setup at the top-left corner. An LED flash is placed below the third lens. The render also shows the volume rocker on the left side and the power button on the right side.

 

The Oppo Find X2 is said to come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. It is expected to have a Sony IMX689 lens. The 48-megapixel sensor is said to be built by a partnership between Sony and OPPO. Apart from this, the Find X2 is also rumoured to include a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. For the front, the phone may feature a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel sensor. It is also rumoured to support 65W Super VOOC fast charging

Oppo Find X2 teased by company, to launch soon

Oppo Find X2 to feature 6.5-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro get certified, confirmed to feature 65W Super VOOC and more

Oppo Find X2 set to be launched on February 22 in Barcelona

Leaked Oppo Find X2 render shows a punch-hole display design

Latest News from Oppo

Tags: Oppo Oppo Find X2

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Facebook, AT&T, Sprint and Cisco won’t attend MWC 2020 event due to coronavirus concerns

OnePlus smartphones get Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode

Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip pre-registration goes live in India, to be Flipkart exclusive

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies