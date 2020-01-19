  • 16:47 Jan 19, 2020

Oppo Find X2 to feature 6.5-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2020 4:16 pm

Oppo Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels.
Oppo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its Find series. The smartphone is said to be none other than Oppo Find X2 and a new leak has emerged online revealing some key details about the display of the phone. 

 

A tipster on Weibo account has revealed some information about the display of the Oppo Find X2. as per the tipster, the Oppo Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The tipster further claims that the smartphone will be loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

 

Users will have an option to choose between the standard 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz refresh rate. Users will also have an option to choose between Full HD+ resolution and QHD+ resolution. 

 

One can also choose a maximum setting of QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is quite interesting as OnePlus has also showcased the similar type of screen with QHD+ resolution of 120Hz refresh. Samsung is also working on 120Hz refresh rate on its upcoming Galaxy S20 series, however, a recent leak hinted that the company will provide 120Hz refresh rate at Full HD+ resolution. 

 

Previously, Oppo’s Vice President and President of Global Marketing, Brian Shen took to Weibo to share a teaser of the Find X2. Also, the company's founder and CEO Chen Mingyong said an interview that the company will be debuting the Find X2 in Q1 2020.

 

As per him, the Snapdragon 865 chipset powered phone will bring an extraordinary 5G experience. The upcoming smartphone will come with better display resolution, refresh rate, colours and dynamic range as compared to its competitors. However, no information has been revealed giving the details on the specifications of the Find X2.

