  • 11:05 Jan 22, 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with dual 44MP punch-hole selfie camera surfaces

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 22, 2020 10:45 am

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will sport 44MP punch-hole front camera.

Last month, Oppo launched Reno lineup of 5G smartphones in China - Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro. Now Oppo Reno 3 Pro with dual-punch hole display has surfaced now.

As per an image posted by Mrwhosetheboss on Twitter, Oppo Reno 3 Pro will sport 44MP punch-hole front camera. With this, it will be the world’s first smartphone to sport the same and the secondary camera is said to be 2MP depth sensor.

To recall, the Reno 3 Pro 5G launched in China sports a single selfie camera to the left. The specifications of this new Oppo Reno 3 Pro are not known yet, but it is expected to be similar to the Reno 3 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G in China features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. There is a punch-hole design, which is located at the top-left corner. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 7.0, which will be based on Android 10.


The smartphone packs 4025mAh typical battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. For the camera, the Reno 3 Pro 5G is equipped with a quad camera setup of 48-megapixel with Sony IMX586 sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens and 2-megapixel mono lens. The phone features a selfie camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro live shots appear, pricing also tipped

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro launched with 5G support and quad rear cameras

Oppo Reno 3 spotted on TENAA with 6GB RAM

Tags: Oppo Reno 3 Pro Oppo Oppo Reno 3 Pro launch Oppo Reno 3 Pro launch in India

 

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

