  • 14:57 Feb 05, 2020

Advertisement

Confirmed: Infinix S5 Pro will have Triple rear camera setup, Android 10 and more

By: Rishi Chawla, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2020 1:49 pm

Latest News

The upcoming Infinix S5 Pro smartphone will be launching is this month only and will be powered by a MediaTek processor
Advertisement

Infinix is all set to launch its first pop up selfie camera phone in India soon, which will be named as Infinix S5 Pro and will be priced under Rs 10,000. Now few more confirmed details for the upcoming Infinix S5 Pro have emerged through smartphone's Google listing created for promotion.


Infinix S5 Pro smartphone will have a triple rear camera setup and most likely it will have 16MP + 5MP + 2MP  combination, Infinity Display (could be 6.6-inch display), Android 10 Operating System, Bigger Storage, Better Performance and 4000 mAh battery. As per the earlier teaser, the smartphone will have two colours to choose from- Green and Violet.


As reported earlier, the upcoming Infinix S5 Pro smartphone will be launching is this month only and will be powered by a MediaTek processor (could go with Helio P22). An interesting fact about Infinix is that it has launched maximum smartphones with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and 4,000mAh battery, so there is a high possibility that company might go with this combination for Infinix S5 Pro as well.

Advertisement


Moreover, we expect Infinix S5 Pro to retain 32-megapixel front sensor as in S5, but this time it would be integrated with Pop-up module. The smartphone will surely have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and all standard connectivity options.

Exclusive: Infinix to launch Pop-up selfie camera smartphone in Feb 2020

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch soon in India

Tecno Mobile to launch its first pop up camera smartphone in India soon

Latest News from Infinix

You might like this

Tags: Infinix

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Why Poco X2 launch event was all about Realme X2?

Samsung Galaxy A70s price slashed by Rs 3000, now starts at Rs 25,999

Samsung Galaxy M31 to come with 64MP primary camera

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies