Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.9 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 3040 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is reported to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno GPU.
The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 108-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with f/3.5 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 40-megapixel.
The phone will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. On the connecitivity front, the phones support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou).
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+ (HDR 10 support, 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 3040 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.9 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
512GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 48MP + 12MP + Depth Vision (Quad AI Camera: 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 sensor, 108-megapixel Samsung sensor, 48-megapixel Samsung telephoto lens and a Depth Vision)
|Front Camera
|
40MP (With Night Mode for selfies)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec,)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (45W Fast Charging on wired, 20W reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0,)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (One UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD,)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot,)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, HSPA, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO, )
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68),)
|Sensors
|
Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Hall-effect, Heart Rate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, RGB, Accelerometer ( in-display Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner,)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
