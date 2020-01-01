  • 12:19 Feb 14, 2020
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.9 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + Depth Vision
  • Expandable : No

Description

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is reported to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno GPU. 

 

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 108-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with f/3.5 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 40-megapixel. 

 

The phone will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. On the connecitivity front, the phones support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou). 

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (HDR 10 support, 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

1440 x 3040 pixels

Screen Size

6.9 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 48MP + 12MP + Depth Vision (Quad AI Camera: 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 sensor, 108-megapixel Samsung sensor, 48-megapixel Samsung telephoto lens and a Depth Vision)
Front Camera

40MP (With Night Mode for selfies)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec,)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (45W Fast Charging on wired, 20W reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0,)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD,)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot,)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, HSPA, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO, )
USB

Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68),)
Sensors

Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Hall-effect, Heart Rate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, RGB, Accelerometer ( in-display Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner,)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

