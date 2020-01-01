Description

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is reported to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno GPU.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 108-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with f/3.5 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 40-megapixel.

The phone will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. On the connecitivity front, the phones support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou).