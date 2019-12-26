  • 17:27 Dec 26, 2019

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro launched with 5G support and quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 26, 2019 3:29 pm

Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro will be available in four colour options including Black, White, Aura Blue and Blue.
Oppo has today launched its next-generation Reno lineup of 5G smartphones in China - Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro. Both smartphones will be available in four colour options including Black, White, Aura Blue and Blue.

To start with Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, the smartphone will be available in two storage variants, 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage priced at 3,999 Yuan (~Rs 40,705) and 4,499 Yuan (~Rs 45,795) respectively.

Oppo Reno 3 5G is priced at 3,399 Yuan (approx. Rs 34,600) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and 3,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 37,650) for the 12GB/128GB variant. The company has also announced a special Reno 3 Pro 5G-Classic Blue Edition with 8GB + 128GB storage priced at 4199 yuan (approx. Rs 42,870).

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 500nit brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a punch-hole design, which is located at the top-left corner. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone will lack a microSD card slot.

For the camera, the Reno 3 Pro 5G is equipped with a quad camera setup of 48-megapixel with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel mono lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone features a selfie camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone runs on ColorOS 7.0, which will be based on Android 10. It packs 4025mAh typical battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. It measures 159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7mm and it weighs 172 grams. The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It includes connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack

Coming to Oppo Reno 3 5G, the phone features a waterdrop notch at the front. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The phone has upto 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor.
 
For the camera department, the Oppo Reno 3 5G features a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel with LED flash, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono sensors with  f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a front camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 and it is backed up by 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The dimensions are 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm and the weight is 181 grams. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

