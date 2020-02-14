  • 10:47 Feb 14, 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro to launch in India on March 2

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 14, 2020 10:42 am

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will come with a 44-megapixel dual-punch hole camera in India.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be launching in India on March 2. A Flipkart listing has confirmed the launch date. The company has also posted an official teaser starring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier it also posted a new short ad starring actor Vidyut Jammwal.

 

Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone will be available on Amazon and Flipkart following its launch in India. Oppo Reno 3 Pro will come with a 44-megapixel dual-punch hole camera in India.

 

A previously leaked image of the global version of the Reno 3 Pro had revealed that it will be equipped with a dual punch-hole screen. Oppo Reno 3 Pro will sport 44MP punch-hole front camera. With this, it will be the world’s first smartphone to sport the same and the secondary camera is said to be 2MP depth sensor.

 

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G in China features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution.  The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 7.0, which will be based on Android 10. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

For the camera, the Reno 3 Pro 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup of 48-megapixel with Sony IMX586 sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens and 2-megapixel mono lens. The phone features a selfie camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone packs 4025mAh typical battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. 

 

