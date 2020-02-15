Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-bookings start today in India, price announced too

Pre-booked consumers in India will receive their Galaxy S20 beginning March 6, 2020.

Samsung recently announced Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G flagship smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be available for pre-bookings starting 12 P.M in India today through the Samsung India website at a starting price of Rs 66,999.



Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will be priced at Rs 66,999 and Rs 73,999 while Galaxy S20 Ultra will be priced at Rs 92,999. Pre-booked consumers in India will receive their Galaxy S20 beginning March 6, 2020.



Pre-booking offers on the Samsung Galaxy S20 include the Galaxy Buds+ bundle at Rs 2,999. Customers pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra will receive the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999. Additionally, customers pre-booking the Galaxy S20-series models can avail the Samsung Care+ service at Rs 1,999. Samsung Care+ (Accidental & Liquid damage Protection) covers the complete phone from any kind of accidental physical or liquid damage. This includes front screen and covers phone from any liquid damage for a period of one year.



Operator offers on the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones include Jio double data benefits along with one year of unlimited services with annual Rs 4,999 plan i.e 350GB + 350GB high-speed data without any daily data capping and another year of unlimited on-net voice and 700GB data benefits worth Rs 14,997.



There is double data benefits on the recharging with Rs 298 or Rs 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges Airtel prepaid customers. Vodafone and Idea customers can avail double data on recharge of Rs 399 along with 56 days validity for the first six recharges for prepaid customers.