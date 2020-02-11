  • 14:56 Feb 11, 2020

Infinix S5 Pro to launch in India on March 6

By: Rishi Chawla, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2020 2:27 pm

The Infinix S5 Pro smartphone will be priced under Rs 10,000 and will have two colour option- Green and Violet.
Infinix is going to launch its first pop up selfie camera smartphone, named Infinix S5 Pro, in India next month. Today, the company has confirmed through a teaser posted on its official twitter account that Infinix S5 Pro will see the lights on 6th March and will be Flipkart exclusive. Moreover, as per teaser, the smartphone will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

The Tweet reads" The much-awaited S5 Pro with Pop-up selfie camera will be launched on the 6th of March at a killer price. Stay tuned #PopOut#InfinixIndia#Infinixs5pro"

Recently, few of the confirmed details for the upcoming Infinix S5 Pro had been revealed through its Google listing created for promotion.

 

As per Google listing, Infinix S5 Pro smartphone will offer a triple rear camera setup (could be the combination of 16MP + 5MP + 2MP), will have Infinity/full display (could go with a 6.6-inch display), Android 10 Operating System, Bigger Storage, Better Performance and 4000mAh battery capacity. 

 

As per our earlier report, the upcoming Infinix S5 pro will come loaded with MediaTek processor (could go with Helio P22) and might go with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 4,000mAh battery, as most of the Infinx's smartphone comes with these set of specifications. Moreover, Infinix S5 Pro expected to have 32-megapixel front sensor as in older S5 smartphone, but this time it would be a Pop-up camera module. Further, the smartphone will be priced under Rs 10,000 and will have two colour option- Green and Violet.

