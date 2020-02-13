  • 11:27 Feb 13, 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro teased ahead of launch in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 13, 2020 10:52 am

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will come with a dual punch-hole display in India.
Oppo recently confirmed that it will be launching Oppo Reno 3 Pro in India soon. While an exact launch date has not been revealed yet, the company has now started teasing the Reno 3 Pro smartphone on its website, Flipkart and Amazon India.

 

The teaser suggests the company will be launching the smartphone in India soon. Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone will be available on Amazon and Flipkart following its launch in India.

As per the teaser, Oppo Reno 3 Pro will come with a dual punch-hole display in India. Oppo says the dual camera setup “helps create dream-like images with Dual Lens Bokeh. The Dual Front Camera provides a Binocular Bokeh Effect by sharpening the edges and producing background gradient.” It has also posted a new short ad starring actor Vidyut Jammwal.

 

A previously leaked image of the global version of the Reno 3 Pro had revealed that it will be equipped with a dual punch-hole screen. Oppo Reno 3 Pro will sport 44MP punch-hole front camera. With this, it will be the world’s first smartphone to sport the same and the secondary camera is said to be 2MP depth sensor.

 

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G in China features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. There is a punch-hole design, which is located at the top-left corner. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU.  The smartphone packs 4025mAh typical battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

 

For the camera, the Reno 3 Pro 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup of 48-megapixel with Sony IMX586 sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens and 2-megapixel mono lens. The phone features a selfie camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 7.0, which will be based on Android 10. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

