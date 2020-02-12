Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G announced

The company has introduced Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

Samsung has finally launched its next-gen Galaxy S20 series during the Samsung Unpacked event 2020. The company has introduced Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

The Galaxy S20 5G comes with a starting price of $999.99, Galaxy S20 5G at a starting price of $1,199.99 and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G price starts at $1,399.99. The Galaxy S20 5G is available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black. Lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G comes with Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black colour options. The smartphones will be available for purchase starting from March 06 and it will go on pre-orders from February 21, 2020.

The company has revealed that between February 21, 2020 and March 5, 2020, consumers who pre-order can get a $100 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20, $150 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20+ or $200 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20 Ultra. Pre-order consumers can build their own Galaxy Ecosystem and redeem their Samsung credit for curated bundles or select products like Galaxy Buds+, QLED 8K TVs, SmartThings, chargers and more.

The major highlight of the Galaxy S20 series are the new camera features. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ feature up to 30x zoom that the company calls it Space Zoom, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G supports up to 100x Space Zoom. The smartphones are loaded with a new Single Take feature that allows users to capture a number of photos and videos, such as live focus, cropped, ultra wide and more at the same time. The series also features up to 8K video recordings. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is loaded with a 108-megapixel sensor and it comes with an option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G specifciations

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is loaded with a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 563ppi pixel density. The Galaxy S20+ 5G features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 525ppi pixel density. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 511ppi pixel density. The smartphones come with HDR10+ certification along with a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy S20+ 5G features a quad-camera setup with a combination of Galaxy S20 5G along with a Depth Vision sensor. Lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 108-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with f/3.5 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor.

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 supports 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is loaded with 10x Hybrid Optic Zoom. For the front, the Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy S20+ 5G are loaded with 10-megapixel selfie shooter, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 40-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Galaxy S20 is loaded with 128GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with 128GB and 512GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 1.5TB via microSD card slot.

The Galaxy S20 5G is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S20+ 5G with 4,500mAh battery and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with 5,000mAh battery. Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ come with a 25W fast charger, while the S20 Ultra supports 45W Super Fast charging. The phones run on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. On the connecitivity front, the phones support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou). The Galaxy S20 measures 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm and weighs 163 grams. The Galaxy S20+ measures 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm and weighs 186 grams. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G measures 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm and weighs 220 grams.