Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch soon in India

We had broken a story about Infinix is planning to launch its first pop-up selfie camera in February 2020 in India. Now, we got confirmation about the upcoming Infinix smartphone and its price details.

The company is planning to launch the Infinix S5 Pro smartphone in India pretty soon. This will be the first smartphone from the company to come loaded with a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone will be priced under Rs 10,000. Recently, we saw Honor introducing its Honor 9X with pop-up selfie camera at above Rs 10,000 budget. However, the upcoming Infinix S5 Pro smartphone will be the cheapest smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera.

Previously, we reported that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek processor. Infinix has been quite aggressive in the budget segment last year. The brand had introduced eight smartphones in the sub Rs 10,000 segment and the majority of the smartphones were powered by a MediaTek chipset. The brand has introduced six smartphones with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, one phone with MediaTek Helio P25 and one smartphone with Helio A22 chipset.

Coming to the Infinix S5 Pro, one could expect it to feature upgraded specs as compared to the Infinix S5. One could expect it to feature 6.5 or 6.6 inches of the display along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone might come loaded with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel and it comes with good battery life.

Previously, the brand introduced the Infinix S5 Lite smartphone in India for Rs 7,999. Infinix S5 Lite features a 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O punch-hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with IMG GE8320 650MHz GPU. It is backed by up 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.