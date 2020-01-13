OnePlus 8 Pro appears on Geekbench with 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus 8 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865.

Advertisement

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus is currently working on OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones which are all said to launch this year. Now the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone has now been listed on Geekbench revealing its key specs.



As per the listing, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865. The Geekbench listing goes by the name GALILEI IN2023 and it suggests that the phone will have 12GB of RAM and come with Android 10 out of the box.



The OnePlus 8 Pro scored 4296 points in the single-core test and 12,531 points in the multi-core test.

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 Pro will sport dual-mode 5G connectivity. It will support a range of 5G frequency bands including n1, n41, n78, and n79.

Earlier, an alleged prototype of the OnePlus 8 Pro was leaked online. The phone features a dual punch-hole display to house two selfie cameras as opposed to single punch hole set-up seen on previous renders. An image also hinted at a curved-edge display of the OnePlus 8 Pro which is similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro.



The rear panel will feature a vertically aligned quad-camera setup with LED flash. If this turns out to be true, OnePlus 8 Pro will be the company’s first phone with a quad-camera setup.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will have a curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole at the top left corner and has been reported to have a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be an improvement from 90Hz refresh rate we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T series of smartphones.